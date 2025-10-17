Groupon's best fall deals are here – including Costco membership with $100 coupon

Groupon has many deals that can help you save on gifts this year. One of the hottest deals on Groupon is a one-year Costco membership with a promo code for $100 off an order of $200 or more.

After you sign up, a promo code for $100 off will be emailed to the email address you provide. It can take up to two weeks to get the new code. The code lasts until November 9, 2025. When you sign up, you can choose between the Gold Star or Executive Membership, and get two membership cards, one for you and one for another member (over 18) in your household.

We’ve also rounded up a few other Groupon deals that’ll keep more cash in your wallet this holiday season. Some of the items can be discounted further using the code HALLOWEEN.

If you prefer Sam’s Club over Costco, you can still save on your membership. One-year memberships for Sams’s Club "Club" membership and "Plus" membership are 70% off. The offer makes it $15 for the classic membership or $50 for the Plus membership. The more affordable membership comes with members-only fuel savings, free curbside pick-up and bonus offers.

The Plus membership comes with everything the classic membership does, but also includes 2% Sam’s Cash on all your purchases, free delivery on orders over $50 and free shipping. You’ll also get early shopping options and exclusive offers on prescriptions, lenses and at T-Mobile.

Are you (or is someone in your life) obsessed with finding the best cut of meat? You can score up to 26% off your next ButcherBox order when you use the code YUMMY at checkout. Your box will include 100% grass-fed beef, free-range, organic chicken, heritage-breed pork or wild-caught seafood. Delivered monthly or bi-monthly straight to your door, this deal features the Custom Big Box, which includes 18 to 26 pounds of meat. You can fully customize your selections to fit your needs, or the preferences of your giftee.

Gift a beautiful piece of jewelry that shows your loved one that you really care with this Becca Prado deal. These custom cursive name necklace are handmade with sterling silver and are available in gold, silver or rose gold finishes. The personalized letter bracelet (up to five characters) is a more minimalist design. It’s also available in gold, silver and rose gold finishes.

Turn your photos of family and friends into beautiful canvas prints, perfect for the holiday season. You can get a discount up to 94% from Simple Canvas Prints. That means an 8 x 11 print costs just $6, an 11 x 14 is just $9.99 and a 24 x 36 print is $36.99. Your print will come ready to hang on a durable canvas.

The process is simple. Upload your photo from your computer or phone, choose the size you want, preview your design and place your order!

Crafters who already have all the supplies they need can be difficult to buy for. Luckily, you can get up to 96% off on more than 2,000 crafts courses on Craftsy. The membership includes a full year of access to more than 2,000 expert-taught online classes. Whether your giftee sews, knits, crochets or paints, there are course options available.

The membership comes with 24/7 access to Craftsy’s extensive library of videos and projects. Plus, it unlocks exclusive discounts on shop products if you want to buy crafting supplies. A single membership can be shared between three family members or friends.

Shutterfly can help you gift your loved ones a calendar filled with family photos. A 12-month personalized wall calendar starts at $9.99 for an 8x11 calendar. There are more than 50 styles and layouts to choose from, and you can mark certain dates with photos and texts so everyone in the family remembers all the important events throughout the year.