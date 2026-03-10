Amazon dropped this bristle-free grill brush to its lowest price ever – now 75% off

Spring and summer are within view, which means grilling season is right around the corner. After grilling, you need the right tool to tackle stubborn, stuck-on food. This bristle-free grill brush scrubs grates clean fast — without the risk of loose metal bristles. Right now, it’s 75% off on Amazon, dropping from $60 to just $15 — its lowest price ever.

Price-tracking data shows that this bristle-free grill brush has seen sharp swings since November 2025. It fell to $20 in early February, then dropped to $15 — an all-time low — before rebounding to $43 just days later. Now it’s back at $15. Based on its recent history, though, that price could change quickly, so we'd recommend grabbing it at this record-low deal while you can.

Here's what makes it a standout: It has a stiff scraper on the end that peels off old barbecue sauce and meat scraps with just a few passes. It’s also safe to use on surfaces ranging from porcelain to gas and charcoal grills, even flat-top griddles.

Dip the scrubber sponge in water, grip the easy-hold handle, and steam away any remaining burnt-on food. Once you're done, simply slide the sponge off and throw it in the dishwasher.

This bristle-free brush uses steam to clean your grates — no harsh chemicals involved. If you're tackling tougher grill buildup, just dip the brush in water as you scrub for a deeper clean.

It’s also dishwasher-safe, so you can reuse the same pad again and again, unlike traditional bristle brushes that fray over time. When it’s time for a replacement, just swap the worn pad with one of the three extras that come with your purchase.

Right now, this grill-brush is $45 off and back at its lowest price ever — but given its history of price swings, that deal may not last.

Why go bristle-free?

Bristle-free brushes offer a safer way to clean your grill. Traditional wire brushes can shed sharp metal strands that can stick to grates — and sometimes your food. This version uses steam to lift stuck-on debris, eliminating the risk of loose bristles.

