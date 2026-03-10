Expand / Collapse search
Amazon dropped this bristle-free grill brush to its lowest price ever – now 75% off

Price-tracking data shows its $15 sale price is an all-time low

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Save $45 on this safer alternative to metal bristle brushes.

Spring and summer are within view, which means grilling season is right around the corner. After grilling, you need the right tool to tackle stubborn, stuck-on food. This bristle-free grill brush scrubs grates clean fast — without the risk of loose metal bristles. Right now, it’s 75% off on Amazon, dropping from $60 to just $15 — its lowest price ever.

Price-tracking data shows that this bristle-free grill brush has seen sharp swings since November 2025. It fell to $20 in early February, then dropped to $15 — an all-time low — before rebounding to $43 just days later. Now it’s back at $15. Based on its recent history, though, that price could change quickly, so we'd recommend grabbing it at this record-low deal while you can.

Here's what makes it a standout: It has a stiff scraper on the end that peels off old barbecue sauce and meat scraps with just a few passes. It’s also safe to use on surfaces ranging from porcelain to gas and charcoal grills, even flat-top griddles.

Dip the scrubber sponge in water, grip the easy-hold handle, and steam away any remaining burnt-on food. Once you're done, simply slide the sponge off and throw it in the dishwasher.

Using water, the brush steam-cleans old, stuck-on food.

This bristle-free brush uses steam to clean your grates — no harsh chemicals involved. If you're tackling tougher grill buildup, just dip the brush in water as you scrub for a deeper clean.

It’s also dishwasher-safe, so you can reuse the same pad again and again, unlike traditional bristle brushes that fray over time. When it’s time for a replacement, just swap the worn pad with one of the three extras that come with your purchase.

Right now, this grill-brush is $45 off and back at its lowest price ever — but given its history of price swings, that deal may not last.

Why go bristle-free?

Bristle-free brushes offer a safer way to clean your grill. Traditional wire brushes can shed sharp metal strands that can stick to grates — and sometimes your food. This version uses steam to lift stuck-on debris, eliminating the risk of loose bristles.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

