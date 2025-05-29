Wallets any dad would love for Father's Day

Finding the perfect gift for Father’s Day can feel daunting, especially when you want to balance practicality with thoughtfulness. That’s why wallets are an excellent choice—they’re functional and personal, reflecting their style and daily needs. Wallets come in various styles, making finding one that suits their personality and lifestyle easy. It’s the perfect practical gift for the guy who has everything.

Whether Dad values classic craftsmanship or modern functionality, a wallet is a gift that seamlessly blends sentiment with utility. Here are 10 options to consider this Father’s Day.

This Bellroy zipper wallet is a versatile and secure option for men who want to keep their cash and cards secure and safe. With a zipper closure, this leather wallet ensures that nothing falls out and adds an extra layer of security while still staying slim enough to fit in your pocket. We also found a similar style at Amazon at a lower price.

This Rodeo wallet from Carhartt has a longer, rectangular shape with enough space to hold a checkbook in Carhartt’s signature rugged leather. It features plenty of compartments for organizing checks, business cards, receipts, cash and cards. If you want something a little more decorative, check out this deer-emblazoned House of Jack Co style for under $40 at Amazon, perfect for the hunting enthusiast.

This Ralph Lauren leather bifold wallet is made from pebbled full-grain leather and features the timeless and iconic Polo logo. The wallet offers multiple card slots, a fully divided currency pocket and a coin pocket, providing ample space to stash essentials.

This durable Manhattan Portage travel wallet is designed to go the distance for those who are frequently on the go or travel internationally. It has 10 compartments to hold passports, boarding passes, travel cards and other documents in addition to cash and credit cards. If you don’t need quite as much space, check out this version at Amazon for under $50.

The Fossil Everett bifold with flip ID is a versatile wallet that combines traditional design with modern features. Crafted from leather with polyester webbing trim, it includes a bill compartment, two ID windows, two slide pockets and six credit card slots for under $20. The flip ID feature adds convenience, allowing easy access to identification cards.

The Royce New York RFID blocking wallet is handcrafted from full-grain leather, offering a luxurious look at under $100. Its slim profile fits comfortably in pockets, and the RFID-blocking technology protects against electronic pickpocketing and identity theft. You can also find a range of wallets with RFID-blocking features on Amazon, like this one from Buffway for under $20.

This Travelambo front pocket wallet is compact, slim, and has a just a few card slots. Front pocket wallets offer easier access, added security and better posture, as carrying a wallet in your back pocket can lead to discomfort over time. Fossil makes slim wallets too , with a magnetic closure if you prefer.

The Bellroy Hide and Seek wallet offers a minimalist design with innovative features. This leather wallet includes hidden compartments for extra bills and cards, which help keep the wallet slim and organized. The RFID protection safeguards against digital theft, ensuring peace of mind. You can find a different style at Walmart with similar features for under $30.

The House of Jack Co money clip wallet is a smart, modern solution for those who prefer to carry cash. It features a strong clip on one side that securely holds bills while offering card slots for essentials in stylish stitched leather. Metal money clip carryalls are also a popular option and here is one at Amazon that’s around the same price as the leather version.