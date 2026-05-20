FOX News Deals Newsletter: Memorial Day deals are live on grills, patio sets and mattresses

Welcome to your weekly shopping guide, specifically curated by the FOX News Deals team

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Memorial Day weekend is here! If you (or someone you know) is upgrading their backyard for summer, foldable Adirondack chairs offer flexible seating without permanently taking up outdoor space. Right now, a set of four chairs is more than 50% off.

A NOTE FROM THE EDITOR

Summer unofficially kicks off this weekend, which means it's time to upgrade your grill tools, outdoor lighting and seating. To help you along, I found quality affordable options that won't break the bank. Best of all, you'll use them all season long. — Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Editor

Skip risky wire bristles and steam-clean your grill safely with the ThermoMaven grill brush .

Light up your backyard with shatterproof solar string lights , waterproof motion-sensor lights and a patio umbrella with built-in LEDs.

Keep summer pests out with the No. 1 best-selling bug zapper and an easy-install magnetic mesh screen door .

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BEST MEMORIAL DAY SALES TO SHOP

Looking for the best Memorial Day deals? A group of FOX News Deals writers and editors recently compiled a list of the best Memorial Day sales , all in one place — ranging from patio sets and grills to mattresses — and one item stood out above the rest.

Their favorite: Beautyrest ComforPedic firm memory foam mattress: $449.99 (75% off) from Wayfair. Find more mattress deals here .

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TOP DEALS THIS WEEK

If you'd rather shop just one retailer this Memorial Day, these three have some of the best deals we've seen this year.

Score huge discounts on patio furniture, fire pits, recliners and other seasonal upgrades — with savings up to 83% through May 25.

Amazon is cutting prices on some of our favorite brands, including Shark vacuums, Samsonite luggage, Apple devices and DeWalt tool sets.

If your yard needs work before summer, Lowe's has deals on mowers, trimmers and tractors, plus major savings on kitchen and laundry appliances.

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3 QUESTIONS WITH THE FOX NEWS DEALS TEAM

This week, Associate Production Editor, Jaclyn Kaufman, shares three products she recently bought and recommends.

Q: Which pajamas do you recommend for hot sleepers?

A: This short-sleeve pajama set from Amazon is surprisingly breathable, and it looks more expensive than it is.

Q: What’s your go-to sunscreen?

A: I've used this EltaMD sunscreen for years, and it's one of the few products I buy repeatedly. It's an SPF and tinted moisturizer in one, so you can wear it alone for light coverage and a natural glow. It also layers well under makeup.

Q: What are you carrying around these days?

A: I've been testing carryall tote bags for months, and I finally found one that checks every box: Cuyana's Classic Easy tote. It makes my life easier by holding everything from my laptop and planner to a water bottle and an umbrella.

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SMART BUYS UNDER $25

This 10-pack of Energizer lithium coin batteries is down to $10. Consider this your reminder to replace the ones in your key fob and AirTags before summer travel season.

This seamless sports bra is just $9. It's supportive, lightweight and built for everything from walks to weekend workouts.

This seven-piece foot grooming kit is on sale for $10. Sandal season is here, so now's the time to get your feet in shape.

This tire inflator is now 50% off. Use it to top off car, bike and motorcycle tires — plus pool floats and sports balls that lost air over the winter.