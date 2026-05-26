FOX News Deals Newsletter: Missed Memorial Day? These grilling, tool and tech deals are still live

Welcome to your weekly shopping guide, specifically curated by the FOX News Deals team

FOX News may be compensated for or earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.

If you're tackling DIY projects, this Craftsman drill is now 40% off, marking its lowest price of the year. The $59 tool comes with a battery and charger, so you can get started right away.

READ MORE: The best Memorial Day deals you can still shop: Up to 83% off grills, pillows, tech and more

A NOTE FROM THE EDITOR

Summer is officially here, making it the perfect time to refresh your outdoor space. I rounded up standout deals on grills, patio furniture, cookware and breathable PJs for those hot summer nights. — Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Editor

Upgrade your backyard with these foldable Adirondack chairs , this wicker conversation set and this Weber gas grill .

Sleep cooler this summer with these breathable pajamas, now down to their lowest price ever.

Cook like Gordon Ramsay with HexClad deals on frying pans , flat-top griddles and versatile saucepans .

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MEMORIAL DAY DEALS YOU CAN STILL SHOP

Looking for the best Memorial Day deals still available? A group of FOX News Deals writers and editors recently compiled a list of the best sales in one place, from mattresses and patio furniture to luggage — and one item stands out above the rest.

Their favorite: Wireless noise-canceling earbuds: $16.99 (83% off) from Amazon. Find more deals here .

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TOP DEALS THIS WEEK

If you’d rather shop just one retailer, these three have some of the best deals we can find right now.

HexClad's Summer Sale runs through June 8 and cuts prices across the Gordon Ramsay-backed cookware brand, including popular hybrid fry pans and grill tool sets. (FOX is an investor in HexClad.)

Amazon is offering standout deals on some of our favorite brands, including Apple devices, Shark appliances and DeWalt tool sets.

Save up to 83% on seasonal favorites like Adirondack chairs, patio umbrellas and pool loungers, plus garden tools and area rugs.

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3 QUESTIONS WITH THE FOX NEWS DEALS TEAM

This week, Content Director, Moriba Cummings, shares three products he recently bought and what he recommends.

Q: What’s a product you bought that immediately solved a problem you had?

A: A few months ago, I bought this GE side-access outlet extender surge protector to allow me to access the wall outlet hidden behind my couch and it's been a lifesaver. Since the outlets face the side, my cords no longer fray or break.

Q: What’s a summer staple you’d recommend?

A: I light these OFF backyard citronella candles to keep mosquitoes at bay throughout the summer and they work like a charm.

Q: What do you always keep in your bag?

A: As a glasses wearer, I hate nothing more than smudged lenses, so I keep one of these lens cleaning cloths in every bag I own.

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SMART BUYS UNDER $25

READ MORE: Under-$25 Amazon deals on Stanley, Hanes, Neutrogena and more

Lightweight polo shirt ($10, lowest price ever) — now 60% off: A versatile summer staple for the office or the golf course.

Long-sleeve UPF 50+ shirt ($8) — now 50% off: Lightweight fabric helps protect your skin from the sun.

Neutrogena SPF 70 lotion ($7) — now 40% off: The quick-drying formula helps protect against harsh UV rays.

Fire extinguishers, 3-pack ($24): Keep them nearby during grilling season or around outdoor fire pits.

Portable neck fan ($20): This bladeless fan helps keep you cool on hot summer days.

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ARTICLES WORTH YOUR ATTENTION

If you're looking for a range of deals, all in one place, check out this week's most noteworthy shopping articles.

America 250 is coming: What to know and the best commemorative gear to buy

20 best post-Memorial Day deals: Up to 83% off grills, pillows, tech and more

HexClad Summer Sale: Gordon Ramsay's go-to cookware is up to 39% off