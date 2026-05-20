FOX News Deals Newsletter: Last chance to shop Memorial Day deals from HexClad, Helix and more

Welcome to your weekly shopping guide, specifically curated by the FOX News Deals team

FOX News may be compensated for, or earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.

Happy Memorial Day! If you realized it's time for a new grill, this durable Charbroil model features four burners and costs less than $350. Right now, it's on sale for 20% off.

READ MORE: The best early Memorial Day deals, all in one place: Up to 80% off DeWalt, Shark, Levi's

A NOTE FROM THE EDITOR

Memorial Day weekend is coming to an end. To help you make the most of the remaining sales, I rounded up standout deals on everything from mattresses and furniture to cookware designed for everyday use for years to come. — Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Editor

Score mattresses for less with the popular Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft mattress or save on a Nectar Premier Adjustable Base and Mattress bundle .

Upgrade your backyard and create flexible seating with folding Adirondack chairs and a chaise lounge or two.

Cook like Gordon Ramsay with HexClad frying pans , flat-top griddles and versatile saucepans .

--

BEST LAST-CHANCE MEMORIAL DAY SALES

Still hunting for the best Memorial Day deals? A group of FOX News Deals writers and editors recently compiled a list of the best sales, all in one place — ranging from mattresses and patio furniture to luggage — and one item stands out above the rest.

Their favorite: Leather lift-assist recliner with massage heat: $374.99 (79% off) from Wayfair. Find more deals here .

--

TOP DEALS THIS WEEK

If you'd rather shop just one retailer this Memorial Day, these three have some of the best deals we've seen all year.

Score savings up to 83% on seasonal favorites like Adirondack chairs, patio umbrellas and pool loungers, plus dining tables and recliners. Shop the sale through May 25.

Amazon is cutting prices on some of our favorite brands, including Apple devices, Shark appliances, Samsonite luggage and DeWalt tool sets.

Spruce up your yard for less with deals on mowers, soil and raised beds, plus major markdowns on refrigerators and washing machines.



--

3 QUESTIONS WITH THE FOX NEWS DEALS TEAM

This week, Commerce Writer, Christopher Murray, shares three products he recently bought and recommends.

Q: What's your most-used piece of lawn care equipment?

A: I recommend this Kobalt leaf blower. It’s battery-powered, reasonably priced and comes with a battery.

Q: Is there an item you and your pet can't live without?

A: My dog has broken every standard leash we've ever tried, but the Wilderdog leash has a screw-on carabiner and rope-like material that's still going strong after six years. It's also more comfortable to hold than other options.

Q: What's your favorite home improvement tool?

A: My DeWalt drill . The battery literally lasts for weeks, even if I use it daily, and the built-in LED has saved me from breaking out my giant work light when the sun goes down. Plus, it's surprisingly lightweight.

--

SMART BUYS UNDER $25

READ MORE: Memorial Day Amazon deals under $25: Shop coolers, grilling gear and outdoor lights

Stay cool with this portable fan with a built-in ice compartment, now on sale for $23. Pick one up before your next outdoor graduation or wedding ceremony.

This cooler bag is just $10. Keep beverages cold at the beach or use it to food fresh on the way home from the grocery store.

Light up your outdoor space with these solar string lights , now 45% off. The shatterproof bulbs are designed to withstand the elements.

This Anker outlet extender is marked down by $10. It provides extra charging space when the whole family needs to use the hotel room outlet at once.