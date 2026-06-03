FOX News Deals Newsletter: Save on outdoor entertaining essentials and early Prime Day finds

Welcome to your weekly shopping guide, specifically curated by the FOX News Deals team

FOX News may be compensated for or earn a commission if you buy through our links.

June is here, which means it's time to stock up on warm-weather essentials. This Shark portable fan is now 50% off, marking its lowest price of the year. The indoor-outdoor fan weighs just 5 pounds and includes a built-in misting tank to help you stay cool during backyard barbecues, beach days and summer sporting events.

READ MORE: Save 40% or more on linen shirts, cooling fans and more on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

A NOTE FROM THE EDITOR

Outdoor entertaining season is in full swing! I sifted through thousands of deals on patio furniture, grills, pizza ovens, backyard games and more to find the standout savings worth shopping right now. — Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Editor

Update your outdoor setup with a Traeger grill , a pizza oven or a fire pit .

Make the most of summer with backyard games for all ages, including cornhole and croquet .

Turn your pool into a resort-like retreat with floating loungers , waterproof games and mood lighting .

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EARLY PRIME DAY DEALS YOU CAN SHOP NOW

Looking for the best early Prime Day deals? FOX News Deals writers and editors rounded up the best discounts you can shop before Prime Day officially kicks off on June 23. One deal stood out above the rest, though.

Their favorite: Ring outdoor camera: $39.99 (50% off) from Amazon. Find more deals here .

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3 QUESTIONS WITH THE FOX NEWS DEALS TEAM

This week, Production Editor, Kelsey Ramírez, shares three products she recently bought and recommends.

Q: What's a product you bought that immediately solved a problem you had?

A: I bought pop storage containers to organize my pantry. I love the aesthetic now that it's clean and simplified and it keeps the food fresh longer since it's airtight.

Q: What's a summer staple you'd recommend?

A: These meat shredder claws are a must if you plan to grill this summer. They make cutting meat fun and quick, so you can serve while it's hot and fresh off the grill.

Q: What do you always keep in your bag?

A: I have a five-year-old son, so Touchland hand sanitizer is a must. I love changing the colors and scents with the season.

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SMART BUYS UNDER $25

READ MORE: Under-$25 Amazon deals on Stanley, Hanes, Neutrogena and more

Hanes zip-up hoodie ($12.50) — now 55% off: A soft layer to throw on during chilly summer mornings or evenings.

Glad trash bags ($19.97) — now 15% off: Stock up on everyday essentials before you run out.

World Cup T-shirt ($23.80) — now 15% off: Snag merch before the games kick off next Thursday.

Neutrogena SPF 70 sunscreen ($9.88) — now 26% off: The quick-drying formula protects against harsh UV rays.

American flag banner ($8.99) — now 50% off: Prepare for America's 250th anniversary with patriotic decor.

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TOP SALES THIS WEEK

If you'd rather shop just one retailer, these three have some of the best deals we can find right now.

Snag discounts up to 50% off across home, tech, tools and more, from brands like Ninja, Apple and DeWalt.

Find markdowns up to 60% off bedroom and living room furniture, mattresses and outdoor seating.

Save up to 40% on carry-ons, luggage and more ahead of summer travels.

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ARTICLES WORTH YOUR ATTENTION

If you’re looking for a range of deals, all in one place, check out this week’s most noteworthy shopping articles.

When is Prime Day 2026? Amazon reveals the official dates and the best early deals

Add to cart: 8 things the FOX News Deals team bought this week