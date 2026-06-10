FOX News Deals Newsletter: Shop the best early Prime Day deals on tools, tech and more

Welcome to your weekly shopping guide, specifically curated by the FOX News Deals team

FOX News may be compensated for or earn a commission if you buy through our links.

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off Tuesday, June 23, but some of the best deals are already live. This quick-drying polo is already 60% off, bringing the price down to just $10. It wicks away sweat, making it ideal for hot summer days. Choose from over 15 colors, including navy, white and army green.

READ MORE: 30+ early Amazon Prime Day deals worth shopping now, with discounts up to 79% off

A NOTE FROM THE EDITOR

Amazon is serving up impressive early Prime Day deals right now. I sifted through thousands of deals on kitchen essentials, entertaining must-haves and vacuums to find the best of the best. — Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Editor

Upgrade your kitchen with deals on air fryers , coffee makers and blenders .

Prepare for summer entertaining with discounts on ice makers , meat thermometers and grill tools .

Refresh your cleaning routine with popular vacuums from Dyson , Shark and Bissell .

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EARLY PRIME DAY DEALS YOU CAN SHOP NOW

Looking for the best early Prime Day deals? FOX News Deals writers and editors rounded up the best discounts you can shop before Prime Day officially kicks off on June 23. One deal stood out above the rest, though.

Their favorite: Blink wired floodlight camera: $29.99 (70% off) from Amazon. Find more deals here .

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3 QUESTIONS WITH THE FOX NEWS DEALS TEAM

This week, Updates Writer, Sage Anderson, shares three products they bought recently and recommend.

Q: What’s a product you bought that immediately solved a problem you had?

A: I just got this locking flip-straw lid for my Stanley tumbler. I've ruined two laptops after my Stanley leaked in my work bag, so I finally made the switch. I picked a color that matched my tumbler, and it hasn't leaked once since.

Q: What’s a summer staple you’d recommend?

A: The Rothy's Fisherman Sandals are one of my summer essentials. It's simple and classic, and the comfortable footbed makes them easy to wear during long days on your feet. Best of all, the fabric straps are machine washable!

Q: What do you always keep in your bag?

A: My hair is short on top and pretty low-maintenance, but I like to keep the sides neat with this palm-sized hairbrush. It has soft silicone bristles, so you don't have to deal with loose hairs getting caught in it.

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SMART BUYS UNDER $25

READ MORE: Father's Day gifts under $25 on Amazon that Dad will actually use

Carhartt men's pocket T-shirt ($14.99) — now 25% off: A classic pocket tee that's suitable for work, weekends and everything in between.

Meat thermometer ($12.99) — now 19% off: Cook meat with confidence using dual probes and an alarm that alerts you when it’s done.

Tactical flashlights, 2-pack ($9.96) — now 38% off: Save on a pair of LED flashlights with adjustable zoom for better visibility.

Digital pressure gauge ($7.99) — now 49% off: Check your tire pressure before hitting the road with this pocket-size tool.

Lighter with safety switch ($5.99) — now 40% off: Safely light candles, grills, fire pits and more with this flameless lighter.

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ARTICLES WORTH YOUR ATTENTION

If you're looking for a range of deals, all in one place, check out this week’s most noteworthy shopping articles.

Best early Prime Day tool deals: Save up to 47% on DeWalt, Craftsman and Bosch

Early Prime Day fishing and hunting deals worth grabbing now, starting at $18

Best early Prime Day tech deals: Save up to 70% on Apple, Sony, Samsung and more

12 surprisingly useful Amazon gadgets under $50 to buy before Prime Day

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TOP SALES THIS WEEK

If you'd rather shop just one retailer, these three have some of the best deals we can find right now.

Shop early Prime Day discounts up to 70% off across home, tech, tools and more, from brands like Shark, Apple and DeWalt.

Wayfair’s Hot Summer Sale is underway, with markdowns up to 70% on patio furniture, grills and outdoor lighting.

Save up to 85% on clothing, footwear and accessories from brands like Levi’s, Carhartt and Nike.