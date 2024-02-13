20 books by female authors for Women’s History Month

March is Women's History Month, a time dedicated to honoring the powerful, inspiring and trailblazing women who have contributed amazing things to our world. What better way to celebrate this month than by diving into books written by women?

Female authors have written a diverse range of books, from novels to memoirs, to science fiction and horror. Get your bookmarks ready and prepare to be captivated by these must-read books for Women's History Month.

Fiction

Nonfiction

Science fiction and fantasy

Classics

Original price: $17

Ng’s novel, "Little Fires Everywhere," follows the Richardson family, a seemingly perfect family, that is until an artist and her daughter come into the picture, upending the family’s reality. It’s a beautifully written book that examines art, motherhood and family in today's world. Also find this title at Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $17

"Jazz" is a haunting story that will stick with you long after you read it. The story starts with a murder and follows all the people that interacted with the victim. The book takes a deep look at love and jealously and the injustices that Black women face. Also find the paperback, hardback and eBook versions at Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $17

The 12 stories in "The Thing Around Your Neck" craft a single story that talks about the ties that bind us all. It looks at African cultures and those within the United States and shows how we’re all interconnected. It’s one of Adichie’s most powerful works to date. Click here to buy it from Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $19

If you’re into wilderness stories, "The Great Alone" is the perfect place to start. It’s all about a family that chooses to move into the remote wilds of Alaska where they join a community run by a league of strong women. In addition to Amazon, this book can also be found at Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $18

If you’re looking to read a dark story about families and the secrets they hold, Danticat provides just that in "Breath, Eyes, Memory." The story revolves around a Haitian girl who moves to New York to be with her birth mother, only to encounter a world of secrecy. There’s even a supernatural element to the story and a strong discussion on political violence countries all over the world deal with. Also find it at Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $18.99

To learn more about the Women’s Rights movement, "The Agitators" is an easy-to-read narrative of Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Wright and Frances A. Seward, three women that spearheaded the movement. Find other purchase options at Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $18.99

Michelle Obama’s memoir, "Becoming," offers a look at how she became who she is today. If you’re a fan of autobiographies, this one comes with beautiful, witty storytelling you’ll love. It is also available for shipping or pickup at Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $15.95

Solnit takes a humorous, but serious look at mansplaining in her essay "Men Explain Things to Me." The book does a deep dive into how men and women communicate with one another, and why men often wrongly assume they know things that women don’t. Find it on Amazon or at Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $19.99

Thi Bui creates a memorable tale in her graphic memoir, "The Best We Could Do." It’s about her, and her family’s journey from Vietnam to the U.S. after the war. It documents her escape and her family’s long-held dreams of a better life. This book is also available at Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $19.99

Many people know of Malala, the girl who spoke out against the Taliban. When she was 15, she was shot for standing up for her right to an education. "I Am Malala," documents, first-hand, what the entire experience was like. In her own words, Malala explains her recovery and what led her to stand up for an entire country of women. Also find it here at Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $10.99

Old-school sci-fi fans will love "The Left Hand of Darkness" (also available at Barnes & Noble). Ursula Le Guin is one of the most famous female sci-fi and fantasy writers, and with this book, it’s easy to see why. The story follows a single human being sent to a planet made entirely of ice where the inhabitants are gender-fluid. The book, which came out 50 years ago, is a careful exploration of our own culture and the prejudices we hold.

Original price: $16

"Blue-Skinned Gods" is a harrowing work that follows a boy who has been told his whole life he’s the descendant of a Hindu god. When he finds out he’s not, his whole world unravels. Sindu, a genderqueer writer, thoughtfully examines American culture and what it means to be a family in modern times. Compare the options and delivery times available from Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $18

Now a popular Hulu series, "The Handmaid’s Tale" is one of Atwood’s most powerful works. In the book, you’re introduced to Offred, a handmaid forced to carry children for the elite. This dystopian world she lives in is a horrifying look at what could be if America were to face a second Civil War. It is also available at Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $17

Butler provides a hard look at American culture through "Kindred," a time-travel book featuring a Black female hero. The main character is pulled back in time when American slavery was rampant and must save a boy heir to a slaveowner’s plantation. The book provides a startling, but necessary, look at America’s past. It is also available in various formats from Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $18.99

Looking for some romance mixed in with your next sci-fi book? "All the Birds in the Sky" provides just that. The book is about an ancient society of witches and a technological startup that go to war with each other. The two leaders of each sect also happen to be in love. It is also available at Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $25

"Pride and Prejudice" is one of Jane Austen’s most popular novels, and for good reason. The story follows Elizabeth Bennet and her love affair with Fitzwilliam Darcy, who she can’t stand when they first meet. Although it’s an older book, the story is a relatable one about relationships, first impressions and family. It is also available from Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $12.50

Alcott loosely based "Little Women" on her life, creating the main character, Jo, after herself. The March family is one made up of strong, independent women who go through life’s adventures together. From love to death, the story takes a careful, heartfelt look at American life. Check it out on Amazon as well as at Barnes and Noble.

Part autobiography, part fiction, "The Bell Jar" looks at Plath’s own journey into madness. Written entirely while she was in a psychiatric hospital, the book examines what societal norms really look like and how limiting they are. Find other purchase options at Barnes and Noble.

Original price: $17.99

Published in the 1930s, "Their Eyes Were Watching God" is a Southern love story that follows a strong Black female protagonist. The book is one of the most well-known in African American literature, and while it’s a complex read due to the colloquial language, it’s truly a one-of-a-kind book. It is also available at Barnes and Noble.

The classic horror story that brought movies, plays and Halloween costumes for years after it was originally published, "Frankenstein" is a must-read book for everyone. Although Shelley’s husband got the credit for many years, this literary classic was written by Mary Shelley in a single weekend. It is available on Amazon as well as at Barnes and Noble.