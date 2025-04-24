Everything you need to build your own chicken coop

With egg prices skyrocketing, more and more people are thinking about getting their own chickens. In fact, a recent study by Eden Emerald Buyers Agents found that searches for chicken coop plans on Pinterest have soared by 212% over the last three months. Clearly, people are taking matters into their own hands.

"With high profile public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already on board the trend in their home, it’s likely many others will want to embrace the look too, as they admire the country charm these coops bring," said Josh Roth, Eden Emerald Buyers Agent chief buyers agent.

If you’re ready to hop on the trend, creating your own chicken coop can be surprisingly easy. There are even pre-built options for those who prefer to get up and running sooner. Not to mention, there are dozens of accessories you can include to personalize your coop.

DIY your chicken coop

Making your own chicken coop is often the most budget-friendly option, especially if you have some basic building skills. There are different plans you can choose from, but Home Depot has a good starting point. Aside from the materials below, you’ll want to have a good drill on hand and a collection of screws. (But if you're backing tracking after watching the how-to video, you can skip down to the pre-built coop options!)

A chicken coop can be as simple as some plywood screwed together to make a small enclosure. Plywood covers a lot of space and is your most economical option. You can get sheets of 2-ft. x 4-ft. pressure treated plywood from Lowe’s for less than $20. Home Depot also has slightly larger 4-ft. x 8-ft. sheets of plywood for about $22.

2 x 4s are going to be your best friend when building your chicken coop. They’ll act as your supports and framing. Make sure you pick pressure treated lumber that can withstand rain, snow and other elements without rotting.

Grab some 2 in. x 4 in. x 8 ft. boards from Lowe's that are pressure treated, or get slightly shorter 2 in. x 4 in. x 4 ft. boards from Lowe’s.

Metal roofing is easy to work with and is much more durable than typical roof shingles. You should only need one or two panels if you’re following the Home Depot build. Home Depot has 8 ft. metal roof panels for just less than $20. If you’re planning on building an extra-large coop, Amazon has a 20-piece set of metal roofing panels, totaling 99 square ft.

Chicken wire will act as your protective barrier around your coop. Specifically designed to keep predators out and chickens in, chicken wire is a must when you’re building a chicken coop or run. You can get rolls of durable chicken wire from Home Depot and Walmart. Attaching chicken wire to your wooden frame is simple, just use staples and a staple gun.

To access your chicken coop, you’ll need to build a door or two. This is a fairly simple task. You can use plywood or get a pre-made door. If you choose to go the DIY route, you need to attach door pulls, hinges and latches to keep your chickens safe. Walmart has affordable door pulls, Lowe’s has durable door hinges and Home Depot has bolt latches.

Pre-built coop options

If you don’t feel like doing the work to build your own chicken coop, there are plenty of alternatives. Pre-built coops come in all shapes and sizes, so you can find the perfect fit for your yard. (But if you're determined to build this coop yourself, skip ahead to the chicken coop accessories)

Original price: $184.29

Beginners looking for an affordable small coop that can hold a few chickens can find a 77-in. wooden chicken coop from Home Depot. The setup includes a large coop and a small run where your chickens can roam. The wood used in the coop is all treated, so it can withstand all types of weather. Plus, there’s an easy access point where you can reach in and grab eggs as needed.

Home Depot’s natural wooden in-ground poultry cage is the ideal setup for anyone starting their first coop. Attached to it is a large outdoor run made from durable galvanized wire to keep your chickens safe. There’s also a two-part nesting box that opens up to give you access to eggs. Should you need to move your coop, the attached wheels make it easy to move.

For a larger setup that can hold up to 10 chickens, the Aloha chicken coop and run provides 60 square feet of space. The waterproof roof is made of an anti-UV material, so it’ll last for years. The included ramp makes it easy for your chickens to access the coop and the dual nesting boxes give your chickens plenty of room to lay their eggs.

Original price: $352.99

Get your chicken coop setup started with the affordable PETSCOSSET chicken coop and nesting box. It’s the perfect centerpiece you can build around. Made from natural fir wood, the coop is durable and will keep your chickens comfortable. There’s a pull-out tray underneath the coop that makes accessing eggs easy.

Chicken coop accessories

Customizing your chicken coop helps your chickens enjoy their space, and it’s just plain fun. You can add toys, lights and heating pads, among other things, to keep your chickens comfortable and create a unique space.

Nesting pads give your chickens a comfortable place to lay, and are particularly important in winter when some added padding can help your chickens stay warm. You can get a 10-pack of nesting pads on Amazon.

Lighting up your chicken coop is easy to do. Just attach these solar lights from Amazon, and you can keep an eye on your chickens. There’s a timer attached to the bulbs, so you can save on energy.

A Coop AI Smart Cam is an easy way to check on your chickens without having to get up from the couch. This camera is designed specifically for chicken coops, so it alerts you to predators and gives you egg alerts when it’s time to collect.

Like many animals, chickens love to play. This six-pack of chicken toys includes a swing, hangers you can attach veggies and fruits to and a xylophone they can peck at. Put these toys throughout the coop and watch your chickens have fun!

Original price: $104.99

Add a ladder and swing accessory to your chicken coop for even more added fun. Chickens love to climb and play on swings, so not only will the PawHut active play coop accessory provide hours of fun for your chickens, but for you, too.

Original price: $80.84

Chickens can easily survive during cold weather, but adding a chicken coop heater makes them more comfortable, especially when the weather drops below freezing. The low-wattage mat won’t rack up your energy bill and is safe for continued use.