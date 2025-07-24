The hottest deals on air conditioners to help you keep cool this summer

Summer weather is getting unbearable in many parts of the U.S., with record-high temperatures all over the country. To beat the heat, investing in an air conditioner is a must. We’ve lined up some top air conditioner deals, from budget-friendly options to portable solutions and high-tech, smart AC units.

Best for portability

Original price: $449.99

What we love : The portability and smart capabilities.

: The portability and smart capabilities. What to be aware of: Any time you want to move the AC, you’ll need to remove the nozzle and set it up again in another window, which can be time-consuming.

BLACK+DECKER makes a smart portable air conditioner that also functions as a dehumidifier and a fan. Ideal for small apartments or larger rooms in your home, the AC can cool areas up to 700 square feet. You can control the AC from anywhere with a mobile app that's available on the Apple and Google Play stores. Alexa and Google Assistant users can also control the AC with their voice.

Best for cooling and heating

Original price: $499

What we love : The AC and heat functions, plus it’s a quiet option.

: The AC and heat functions, plus it’s a quiet option. What to be aware of: The heater element can only heat small spaces, so you’ll need supplemental heat.

Instead of storing away your bulky AC for the winter, get the Midea smart inverter air conditioner, which doubles as a small heater. It can cool or heat rooms up to 550 square feet. The Midea AC is so quiet, you’ll barely notice it’s running.

The ECO energy-saver feature automatically shuts off the AC when the room reaches your optimal temperature. You can wirelessly control the AC unit with the SmartHome App, or with your voice via Alexa or Google Assistant.

9 WAYS TO KEEP COOL ON THE GO THIS SUMMER

Best for energy efficiency

Original price: $249

What we love : There are multiple energy-efficient modes that still keep your home cool but save on energy costs.

: There are multiple energy-efficient modes that still keep your home cool but save on energy costs. What to be aware of: This air conditioner only cools 250 square feet, which is only suitable for bedrooms and small studio apartments.

Frigidaire’s 6,000 BTU air conditioner is an affordable option for small apartments and rooms. It cools areas up to 250 square feet and runs quietly. You can choose between three different fan speeds and select a custom temperature. You’ll be alerted when the reusable filter needs cleaning, you just need to rinse it off.

Save on energy with the Frigidaire’s Eco Mode, or use Sleep Mode to gradually increase the temperature overnight. You can also use Dry Mode to remove excess moisture from the air on particularly humid days.

Best for smart technology

Original price: $439.99

What we love : The ability to control fan speeds, schedules and temperature all from the mobile app.

: The ability to control fan speeds, schedules and temperature all from the mobile app. What to be aware of: As a portable AC option, reviewers find that this AC isn’t as powerful as window units.

The compact design of the Honeywell Slim & Smart portable AC makes it easy to move around your house as needed. You can control the temperature, schedule and fan speeds all from the Honeywell mobile app, or with your voice using Alexa or Google. Honeywell’s AC cools rooms up to 660 square feet, so it’s great for most rooms in an average house.

Best low-noise AC

Original price: $439.99

What we love : How quietly the unit runs and the self-evaporation system that eliminates the need for drainage.

: How quietly the unit runs and the self-evaporation system that eliminates the need for drainage. What to be aware of: This unit only cools very small rooms, up to 150 square feet.

Looking for a quiet, convenient AC? The Dreo portable air conditioner has a patented noise isolation system that ensures the AC runs quietly enough to work or sleep comfortably. There’s no need for drainage with this model, thanks to the self-evaporating system that Dreo is known for. Not only does the Dreo system cool, but it dehumidifies and acts as a fan for the cooler summer days.

Smart technology allows you to control the unit using Siri, Alexa and Google Home. You can also monitor the temperature and customize your sleep schedule to set an optimal sleeping temperature right from the Dreo app.

Best for easy maintenance

Original price: $359

What we love : The 24-hour timer allows you to customize run times based on your schedule, plus the filter is easy to clean.

: The 24-hour timer allows you to customize run times based on your schedule, plus the filter is easy to clean. What to be aware of: Only Alexa and Google Home are available for voice control, not Siri.

A Hisense 10,000 BTU air conditioner is easy to maintain and install. The filter is removable and washable, so it’s easy to ensure you’re always breathing clean air. Included is an easy-to-install window kit that helps you install the AC hassle-free.

The smart 24-hour timer helps you program automatic on/off times that match your schedule. Using this feature, you can be sure your home is nice and cool when you come home from work, but isn’t running all day. You can choose between multiple different cooling modes, including fan, dry and cool.

BREATHE BETTER WITH FRESH DEALS ON AIR PURIFIERS

Best affordable air conditioner

Original price: $219

What we love : This affordable AC comes in a sleek black option, instead of just white.

: This affordable AC comes in a sleek black option, instead of just white. What to be aware of: This AC has no Smart technology functionality.

Cool up to 250 square feet with the GE 6,000 BTU window air conditioner. This efficient model is on the more affordable side, and is a good choice for smaller studio apartments, bedrooms and home offices. This is a quieter AC, so there’s no worrying about disruptions when you’re studying, working or watching TV. There are three cooling modes, and you can also choose between three different fan speeds to get the perfect temperature.

A closer look at our top air conditioner deals

Air conditioner Price Best features BLACK+DECKER smart portable air conditioner On sale for $399.99 Control the AC with the mobile app or voice control Midea 12,000 BTU smart inverter air conditioner On sale for $429.99 This unit cools and heats rooms up to 550 square feet Frigidaire 6,000 BTU window air conditioner On sale for $189 Eco Mode and Sleep Modes may reduce energy costs Honeywell 13,500 BTU Slim & Smart Wi-Fi portable AC On sale for $395.99 Use the mobile app to control everything about this unit Dreo 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner On sale for $373.97 The AC runs quietly and can be controlled via voice control or through the app Hisense 10,000 BTU window air conditioner On sale for $299.99 Set on/off times that coincide with your schedule GE 6,000 BTU window air conditioner On sale for $188 Select from three cooling options and three fan speeds using the helpful remote

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Frequently asked questions

There are hundreds of air conditioner models to choose from, so if you’re trying to figure out where to start, we answer a few of the most common questions shoppers ask.

What size air conditioner do I need?

Air conditioners’ cooling capacity is measured in BTUs, with higher BTU ratings indicating a more powerful unit. If you have a large room, upwards of 300 square feet, look for higher BTU ratings, while smaller rooms can handle lower capacity ACs. Most ACs state the size room they’re able to cool.

Are there energy-efficient air conditioners?

Yes, there are definitely energy-efficient air conditioner models that take less energy to cool your home. Many ACs also have eco modes that shut the AC off and on when you’re not home, when you’re sleeping or when it gets cool enough in the room.

How long will my air conditioner last?

With proper maintenance, most air conditioners can last for years. Make sure to take window units out and store them in dry places. Covers or keeping the original boxes to store your ACs in can help components stay clean and safe.