Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Deals Newsletter

FOX News Deals Newsletter: Prime Day is back — the four-day sale starts June 23

Plus early deals worth adding to your cart

By Fox News Staff Fox News
FOX News may be compensated for, or earn a commission if you buy through, our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.
Find our short list of the best early Prime Day deals.

Find our short list of the best early Prime Day deals. (Fox News Composite)

Welcome to a special edition of the FOX News Deals newsletter

FOX News may be compensated for, or earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.

Amazon has officially announced the dates for Prime Day 2026! The four-day shopping event is expected to bring major discounts on everything from tech and home essentials to outdoor gear and beauty products. Here's everything you need to know before the sale begins.

READ MORE: When is Prime Day 2026? Amazon officially reveals the dates for its four-day sale

When is Amazon Prime Day 2026?

Amazon Prime Day 2026 begins on Tuesday, June 23, and runs through Friday, June 26. This is the first time the shopping event will take place in June since 2021.

What time do Prime Day deals go live?

Deals go live at 3 a.m. ET on June 23. Shoppers on the West Coast can start browsing deals at midnight PT.

Do you need a Prime membership to shop?

For the most part, yes. While the biggest discounts are reserved for members, a few deals are also available to non-members. 

Can you shop Prime Day deals before June 23?

Yes. Amazon typically releases select deals ahead of Prime Day, and many brands begin discounting products in the weeks leading up to the event.

What are the best early Prime Day deals worth shopping now?

To give you a head start on saving, we've listed five of the best early Prime Day deals we've found today:

Hanes zip-up hoodie: $12.50 (55% off)

Layer up with this soft hoodie.

Layer up with this soft hoodie. (Amazon)

Layer up in this soft fleece hoodie that delivers all-day comfort without the price tag.

Shower head with handheld sprayer: $33.22 (40% off)

Update your daily routine with this dual shower head.

Update your daily routine with this dual shower head. (Amazon)

Upgrade your bathroom with this dual shower head that offers powerful full-body coverage, 19 spray settings and a handheld wand that tackles every rinse.

Ring outdoor camera: $39.99 (50% off)

Protect your home with this outdoor camera.

Protect your home with this outdoor camera. (Amazon)

Check in on your home anytime with this wireless security camera that streams live video and lets you talk to visitors from anywhere.

Cooling pajama set: $19.98 (44% off)

Sleep cool in these comfortable pajamas.

Sleep cool in these comfortable pajamas. (Amazon)

Lounge in silky-soft pajamas that feel as good for weekend mornings as they do for a full night's sleep.

Sony over-ear headphones: $144.95 (42% off)

Listen to rich audio and block out background noise.

Listen to rich audio and block out background noise. (Amazon)

Tune out the world and turn up the bass with Sony's noise-canceling headphones that keep the music going for up to 30 hours.

We'll be tracking Prime Day from start to finish. Visit FOX News Deals June 23-26 for the best deals, biggest savings and expert picks from Amazon's four-day shopping event. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for real-time deal alerts and can't-miss discounts.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue