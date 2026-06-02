FOX News Deals Newsletter: Prime Day is back — the four-day sale starts June 23

Welcome to a special edition of the FOX News Deals newsletter

FOX News may be compensated for, or earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.

Amazon has officially announced the dates for Prime Day 2026! The four-day shopping event is expected to bring major discounts on everything from tech and home essentials to outdoor gear and beauty products. Here's everything you need to know before the sale begins.

READ MORE: When is Prime Day 2026? Amazon officially reveals the dates for its four-day sale

When is Amazon Prime Day 2026?

Amazon Prime Day 2026 begins on Tuesday, June 23, and runs through Friday, June 26. This is the first time the shopping event will take place in June since 2021.

What time do Prime Day deals go live?

Deals go live at 3 a.m. ET on June 23. Shoppers on the West Coast can start browsing deals at midnight PT.

Do you need a Prime membership to shop?

For the most part, yes. While the biggest discounts are reserved for members, a few deals are also available to non-members.

Can you shop Prime Day deals before June 23?

Yes. Amazon typically releases select deals ahead of Prime Day, and many brands begin discounting products in the weeks leading up to the event.

What are the best early Prime Day deals worth shopping now?

To give you a head start on saving, we've listed five of the best early Prime Day deals we've found today:

Layer up in this soft fleece hoodie that delivers all-day comfort without the price tag.

Upgrade your bathroom with this dual shower head that offers powerful full-body coverage, 19 spray settings and a handheld wand that tackles every rinse.

Check in on your home anytime with this wireless security camera that streams live video and lets you talk to visitors from anywhere.

Lounge in silky-soft pajamas that feel as good for weekend mornings as they do for a full night's sleep.

Tune out the world and turn up the bass with Sony's noise-canceling headphones that keep the music going for up to 30 hours.