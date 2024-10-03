Expand / Collapse search
Deck the halls early: Christmas decor up to 60% off for Amazon's October Prime Day

Save on holiday trees, lights, wreaths and more

Nora Colomer
It might be too early to put "All I Want for Christmas" on repeat, but it’s never too soon to snag holiday decor deals. With Christmas quickly approaching, now’s the perfect time to take stock of what you’ll need to deck the halls. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – kicking off October 7 – is brimming with discounts on everything from life-like Christmas trees and classic wreaths to festive tableware, so you can get your home holiday-ready for less.

Pre-lit artificial Christmas tree: $107.99 (23% off)

Original price: $139.99

This pre-lit tree comes with a remote control to switch between light modes.

Amazon $139.99 $109.99

Skip the tangled lights — this 6-foot pre-lit tree, with a 47-inch base diameter, comes ready to shine. It includes multicolored lights and a remote control, making it easy to switch up the glow to suit your holiday mood.

Artificial Christmas tree: $59.98 (48% off)

Original price: $114.76

This artificial Christmas tree looks just like the real thing.

Amazon $114.76 $59.98

Another artificial option, this tree is inspired by the Colorado spruce. The six-foot tree features 1,471 branches to create a fluffy, vibrant green centerpiece that’s perfect for hanging ornaments.

Spode Christmas Tree desert tray: $22.50 (65% off)

Original price: $64

This Spode Christmas tray is a holiday classic you’ll use year after year.

Amazon $64 $22.47

Add a timeless touch to your holiday table with this 12-inch porcelain tray featuring Spode’s classic Christmas Tree pattern. It’s perfect for serving appetizers, charcuterie, snacks or desserts.

BEST 2025 ADVENT CALENDARS TO GRAB BEFORE THEY SELL OUT – LEGO, BEAUTY, WHISKEY AND MORE

Tabletop birch trees with lights: $19.99 (31% off)

Original price: $28.99

These little pre-lit trees are perfect for hanging ornaments on.

Amazon $19.99

Bring holiday charm indoors with this pair of two-foot birch trees, each set on a sturdy four-inch square base and lit with 24 warm white bulbs. The birch lookalike trunks and flexible branches offer a natural finish you can shape to your style.

Kurt Adler tree topper: $27.93 (37% off)

Original price: $44.38

This glowing Kurt Adler star is the perfect tree topper.

Amazon $44.38 $29.25

Top your Christmas tree with this 8.5-inch Capiz star from Kurt Adler. The delicate design glows with warm lights shining through natural Capiz shell panels, adding a soft, festive touch to your holiday decor.

Tabletop ceramic Christmas tree: $43.99 (27% off)

Original price: $59.99

This hand-painted ceramic Christmas tree is a classic.

Amazon $59.99 $37.99

Add some vintage charm to your space with this tabletop ceramic tree. Its hand-painted glossy finish and compact size make it ideal for adding a decorative touch to small spaces.

Snowflake stocking holder: $32.99 (34% off)

Original price: $49.99

These snowflake stocking holders make decorating easy.

Amazon $49.99 $32.98

Add winter cheer to your mantle with this set of six snowflake stocking holders. Sturdy and easy to assemble, they’re perfect for hanging all kinds of stockings and decorations.

WAYFAIR'S HOLIDAY SALE CUTS PRICES UP TO 67% ON RUGS, DECOR AND MORE

Lenox wine glass set: $41.99 (30% off)

Original price: $59.95

Add holiday charm to your table with these festive wine glasses.

Amazon $59.95 $41.99

These crystal wine glasses from Lenox feature a festive holly motif and a gleaming gold-accented rim. 

Waterfall Christmas lights: $25.99 (21% off)

Original price: $32.99

These waterfall lights will brighten your exterior.

Amazon $25.99 $21.59

Brighten your holidays with these multicolored waterfall lights. The 12-foot display features two glowing five-pointed stars at the top and eight different lighting modes to set the mood. It is easy to install and mount on eaves, porches and trees.

Winter wreath: $42.49 (23% off)

Original price: $54.99

This 24-inch flocked Christmas wreath is ready to hang on your front door.

Amazon $54.99 $39.99

Welcome guests with this 24-inch Christmas wreath. The snowy flocked pine is accented with berry clusters, pine cones, burgundy ornaments and ribbon for a classic holiday look.

