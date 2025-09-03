Amazon Kindle buyer's guide: What to know before you shop

Years ago, when the first Kindle was introduced, it took the reading world by storm. Suddenly, you didn't have to lug around books if you weren't sure what sort of reading mood you'd be in later. Instead, there were thousands at your fingertips.

Since the original Kindle hit the market, there have been new additions to the Kindle family. Some have a colorful screen while others focus on enhancing the reading experience. If you’re new to Kindle or looking for an upgrade, we’ve lined up all the Kindle options available to help you choose one that fits your reading needs.

Kindle enthusiasts who want a color option can take advantage of the newly released Kindle Colorsoft. It’s slightly cheaper than the Kindle Colorsoft Signature, which has 32 gigabytes (GB) of storage rather than 16 GB on the more affordable option. There’s also a newly released Colorsoft Kids edition. For die-hard fans who don’t need extra features, the classic Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite both feature long-lasting batteries and traditional black-and-white displays. The Kindle Scribe offers an option for those who prefer to take notes on a tablet.

Best affordable option

Who should buy it : Avid readers looking for a compact, lightweight e-reader.

: Avid readers looking for a compact, lightweight e-reader. Who should look at other options: Readers who also want other tablet features like apps, social media and a colorful screen.

The classic Amazon Kindle is the lightest model. It’s simple, straightforward and designed just for reading. There’s a built-in front light that’s brighter than ever, so you can read in any situation. The glare-free screen is where Kindle is different from other tablets, since it’s designed to be easier on the eyes.

Because the Kindle is designed just for reading, the black-and-white screen will keep you focused without distractions from texts, apps and social media. You’ll get up to six weeks of battery life on a single charge, and the 16 GB of storage provides room for thousands of books.

What else to buy: To protect your Kindle, make sure you have a durable case like this one. It comes in dozens of colors and a few different patterns, so you can customize your Kindle to your style. You can also get a Kindle case with a built-in stand for easy reading.

Best for tablet-like features

Who should buy it : Readers who prefer a colored background rather than the traditional black-and-white version.

: Readers who prefer a colored background rather than the traditional black-and-white version. Who should look at other options: Readers who want to save money can still get a long battery life and plenty of storage from most other Kindle options.

Amazon’s Kindle Colorsoft is the only Kindle that comes with a colorful, seven-inch display. The screen is optimized for color reading without straining your eyes. Still, you can control the hue by adjusting the display from white to amber.

The Page Color feature lets you invert black text and a white background for a more comfortable reading experience in different lighting. You can highlight your favorite passages in yellow, orange, blue or pink, which is especially helpful for students.

A single charge gives you an impressive eight-week battery life, even with constant reading. The Kindle Colorsoft is waterproof, so you can read anywhere, whether it’s in the bath, by the pool or at the beach.

What else to buy: Keep your screen fingerprint- and scratch-free with a screen protector, and ensure it doesn’t break with a Colorsoft case. You can also make it easier to read with an attachable hand strap. There are also cordless chargers that make it easy to keep your Kindle charged.

Best for marathon readers

Who should buy it : Readers looking for a Kindle with the longest battery life. The Paperwhite has a 12-hour battery life.

: Readers looking for a Kindle with the longest battery life. The Paperwhite has a 12-hour battery life. Who should look at other options: If you don’t mind charging your battery a little more and dealing with some lag, you can get the classic Kindle option for less money.

Readers who never put their Kindle down can get the fastest version yet with the Kindle Paperwhite. Pages turn 25 percent faster and there’s a higher contrast than the original Kindle. It’s an ultra-thin Kindle with a 12-week battery life on a single charge. Even dedicated readers can go months between charges.

Just like other Kindles, there are no ads, social media, notifications or other distracting apps that’ll pull you away from reading. Easily adjust the display from white to amber, depending on the time of day, and relax knowing your Kindle is waterproof.

What else to buy: Instead of having to remember where you put the cord when it finally comes time to charge your Kindle, grab a wireless charging dock for your Paperwhite. Simply place the Kindle against the charger and it starts charging automatically. An attachable hand strap also makes the Kindle easier to hold.

Best for taking notes

Who should buy it : Readers, business professionals and students who want the ability to take notes on blank pages or within the margins of books and documents.

: Readers, business professionals and students who want the ability to take notes on blank pages or within the margins of books and documents. Who should look at other options: Readers who want a color screen should opt for the Colorsoft, and anyone looking for a lower price tag can get many of the same features from the classic Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite.

A note-taker's dream, the Amazon Kindle Scribe goes a step beyond other Kindle models. You can replace your stack of notebooks with a Kindle Scribe and use the Premium Pen to draw, write and take notes all in one place. It feels like you’re writing right on paper with the pen, and if you have messy handwriting, it can be turned into typed text. There are even built-in AI tools that can help summarize your notes and change the length or tone of your writing.

Whether you’re a student or a working professional, a Kindle Scribe can help you stay on top of your to-do list by allowing you to markup documents and books so you can return to passages or leave reminders. Plus, the Active Canvas feature does a lot of the work for you. You can write anywhere, and Active Canvas will ensure your notes fit in the margins.

With no distracting notifications or social media apps, you can focus on reading and writing. The Kindle Scribe also has a slightly larger screen than other models, at 10.2 inches. One drawback is that the screen remains black-and-white. The note-taking battery lasts about three weeks, compared with 12 weeks for reading.

What else to buy: Don’t damage your Scribe, get a hardcover case that comes in a variety of colors. Also, make sure you have an anti-glare screen protector. Or, for a more festive case, get a case that looks like a composition notebook.

Best for kids

Who should buy it : Parents looking to build healthy reading habits for their kids and don’t want a tablet that comes with tons of apps and streaming services.

: Parents looking to build healthy reading habits for their kids and don’t want a tablet that comes with tons of apps and streaming services. Who should look at other options: Since the Kindle Kids+ subscription is built with kids up to 12 in mind, you may want to consider getting your teen a different Kindle version.

Any kid who loves to read will appreciate an Amazon Kindle Kids edition. This bundle includes the Kindle itself and a six-month subscription to Amazon Kids+, which is designed specifically for kids ages 3 to 12. They’ll get unlimited access to thousands of books that are age-appropriate. The Kindle is similar to a classic Kindle, but it has a parental dashboard that allows you to add books to the account, adjust age filters and track how much your child is reading.

Your child will have 16 GB of storage, which can hold thousands of books, and there are no distracting apps or social media. Fully charged, the Kindle lasts up to six weeks, and the black-and-white display helps reduce eye strain.

What else to buy: Keep your child’s Kindle from getting scratched or damaged with a Kindle Kids case. You can also get a carrying case that’ll keep the Kindle secure in your child’s backpack.

A closer look at different Kindle options

Kindle Price Black-and-white or color? Battery life Screen size Kindle $109.99 Black-and-white Six weeks Six inches Kindle Colorsoft $249.99 Color Eight weeks Seven inches Kindle Paperwhite $159.99 Black-and-white 12 weeks Seven inches Kindle Scribe $399.99 Black-and-white 12 weeks for reading, three weeks for note taking 10.2 inches