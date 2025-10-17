You can use your HSA to shop these surprising Amazon products

If you’ve got money sitting in your Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA), Amazon is filled with eligible products to spend it on. We found some practical (and unexpected) picks to help you get the most from those tax-free dollars. Beyond basics like bandages and pain relievers, you'll find smart scales, heat therapy sleeves and high-tech fitness trackers like the Oura Ring.

An Oura Ring is your overall health companion that tracks more than 50 health metrics. Monitor your sleep, stress levels, heart health, activity and more. Designed for all-day wear, the Oura Ring is water-resistant and comfortable against the skin. You get up to eight days of battery life on a full charge. You will need a membership to access the full range of services, but one month comes free with a purchase, and it’s $5.99 per month afterward.

Original price: $319.99

A TheraGun massager gives you targeted pressure on your sore muscles, with an ergonomic, patented handle that makes it easy to hold during a deep tissue massage. You get four different foam attachments, including a thumb for trigger points and lower back pain, a cone that works as a foot and hang massager, and a standard ball and a dampener, both of which are best for overall use. There are five different massager speeds, so you can soothe sensitive areas or go with a deeper tissue massage.

Original price: $69.99

A reliable shower chair is a necessity for those who need it. This chair can hold up to 500 pounds and has wide, skid-resistant feet that make it extra sturdy. Padded armrests keep users comfortable, and the adjustable seat fits most showers or bathtubs. Both the arms and back are removable, so you can personalize the chair to your needs.

Original price: $32.99

Release some stress by wrapping up in this weighted heating pad. The slightly weighted pad helps relieve pain more effectively and feels like a light embrace, helping to ease anxiety and worry. Choose from three heating levels (low, medium and high) depending on your level of pain. You’ll stay safe thanks to the two-hour auto-off feature, so even if you fall asleep while relaxing on the heating pad, you don’t have to worry about overheating.

Original price: $65.99

Correct your posture and relieve sore muscle aches with a back and neck chair massager. It’s longer than a standard neck and back massager, and it contours to your body’s natural curves. You can choose between a deep tissue massage for serious pain relief or a gentler massage. Adjust the speed however you need to with the eight different massage modes, and add a vibration function for an even more intense massage.

An LED light therapy facial mask provides targeted wavelengths that help control oil, reduce redness and promote firmer, more youthful skin. There are four options: infrared, red, blue and pink that all target different areas of your face. For example, blue light helps reduce acne and inflammation, while red promotes collagen recovery and minimizes wrinkles. Using the mask for up to 25 minutes per day can give you real results.

Always be prepared for minor emergencies by keeping a first aid kit in your car. The First Aid Only kit includes bandages, gauze, burn cream, antibiotic ointment, gloves, scissors and more. A durable plastic case is included to keep all your first aid necessities organized.

Original price: $178.50

If you’re looking after an elderly loved one, you need an early alert bed alarm. The sensor pad and pager work together to notify you when your loved one gets out of bed. This patented sensor detects the process of standing up, alerting you early before they even fully get out of bed. The pad is resistant to incontinence, so you won't need to worry about accidents. Ensure you’re alerted by adjusting the volume on the pager to your desired level.

Original price: $99.99

If you suffer from frequent headaches due to eye strain, a cooling and heated eye massager can make a huge difference. This massager has three heat levels, or you can place the removable cooling gel mask in the freezer for 35 to 60 minutes. The mask also responds to 18 different voice commands that change the intensity of the massage. You don’t have to just sit there and do nothing while using the mask either, you can connect it to Bluetooth and enjoy music, podcasts or audiobooks.

Original price: $79.99

Track more than just your weight with a smart scale. It connects to Wi-Fi, automatically syncing your data to the cloud for easy access. You’ll see up to nine body metrics on the display, including your BMI, heart rate, weight and more. Connect your scale to Apple Health, Google Fit, FitBit, Samsung Health or MyFitnessPal to monitor all your metrics in one convenient place. You can also ask Alexa questions like "how much weight have I lost this month" and get real-time responses.

Adding a new baby to the family? You can use your HSA or FSA dollars to buy a smart baby monitor. Offering a 130-degree room view and two-way audio, the Nanit baby monitor also comes with a companion app that helps you stay connected to your baby all night. Get sound and motion notifications, so you know right away when your baby needs you. The app can be shared between multiple users, ensuring everyone stays up-to-date on the baby’s care.

Keep track of your blood pressure and heart rate with this easy-to-read digital blood pressure cuff. Your blood pressure data will automatically sync to the Health Mate app, so you and the doctor can keep a running list of your blood pressure readings. A full charge keeps the cuff running for up to six months.

Built to help relieve frequent knee pain, this heat and cold therapy sleeve fits snuggly over your knee and provides targeted thermal therapy. There are five levels of compression that push heat (or cold) deeper into your tissue, helping to relieve pain and stiffness. Switch between hot and cold therapy right from the OLED display, and set the temperature between 40 degrees and 121 degrees.

