Don't miss these purrfect finds during Amazon Cat Week: automatic litter boxes, beds and toys on sale

Amazon Cat Week is the perfect chance to shower your cat with a little extra love. With big savings on items like automatic litter boxes, plush beds and luxurious cat trees, you can find everything your cat will ever need (or want).

Original price: $599.99

The Neakasa self-cleaning litter box is a spacious litter box that can support up to three cats. Use the Neakasa app to monitor your cats' bathroom habits, track litter levels and switch operation modes. With a large litter capacity, you can go seven to 14 days (depending on how many cats use the box) without switching litter. The pull and wrap system helps you easily tie and remove the trash bag where the litter is recycled without ever having to see or smell the litter.

Original price: $299.99

This more affordable self-cleaning litter box has a spacious, open-top litter chamber that’s easy to get in and out of. The infrared sensor automatically stops the litter box cleaning process as soon as a cat enters. There’s a pull-out trash bag design for easy disposal. You can go 10 days without switching out the litter thanks to the 10 liter box.

Original price: $42.99

Never forget to feed or water your cats with this automatic feeder and water dispenser. The stainless-steel bowls stay cleaner longer and are large enough to feed and water multiple cats or two medium-sized dogs. This setup is meant for households where you keep food and water down all the time, since there’s no app or scheduling feature.

Original price: $169.99

Transform your cat’s play area with this large cactus cat tower. Great for multi-cat households, this cat tree has three beds at the top, scratching posts throughout, three hammocks built in and multiple hiding spots. Not to mention it’s fun to look at!

Amazon has a large variety of cat trees on sale for Cat Week, including this unique and spooky gothic cat tower in red and black.

Original price: $39.99

For smaller homes, this ClevaHome blue cat tree is small enough to fit in any corner while still offering space for your cat to play and rest. There’s a large scratching post and three platforms for your cat to lounge on. It also has pom pom toys that you can remove as needed.

Original price: $24.96

Instead of your cat scratching your couch, give them this L-shaped cat scratcher instead. You can lean it up against a wall or couch so it’s out of the way. It has a double-sided design for a longer lifespan.

Original price: $39.99

Give your indoor cats some outdoor fun that’s still safe with this outdoor cat enclosure. The pop-up tent has two corridors for your cat to play in. You can also separate the two different pieces to keep your cat in a smaller space, or add additional tents for even more fun.

Original price: $30.41

This cat tunnel is a bed and a cat toy all in one. Your cats will spend hours zooming around the tunnel and then can lounge in the center bed. The tunnel collapses and clasps together for easy storage if you don’t want it out all the time. Configure the tunnel into three different shapes, so your cats never get bored. Choose from an S-shape, a complete circle or a semicircle.

Original price: $24.99

Treat your cat to a cozy, luxurious bed from ClevaHome. The round bolster design is supportive and makes for a stylish-looking bed. There’s a no-slip bottom that keeps the bed in one place, even if your cat is playing on their bed. Ideal for pets less than 15 pounds, most cats will fit comfortably in the bed.

Original price: $34.99

This two-in-one window perch also acts as a hammock when it’s placed on the ground. As an elevated bed, it sits 10 inches off the ground, or it screws into your windowsill to become the perfect window perch. The perch can hold up to 50 pounds, so it’s strong enough to hold even the heaviest cats. Made from scratch-resistant fabric, you won’t have to worry about it getting torn up.

