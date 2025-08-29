Expand / Collapse search
Deals

Don't miss these purrfect finds during Amazon Cat Week: automatic litter boxes, beds and toys on sale

Cat Week runs September 3rd through the 6th

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
trio of cats

Spoil your cat with a new cat tower, a self-cleaning litter box and a comfy bed.  (iStock)

Amazon Cat Week is the perfect chance to shower your cat with a little extra love. With big savings on items like automatic litter boxes, plush beds and luxurious cat trees, you can find everything your cat will ever need (or want). 

Open-top self-cleaning cat litter box: on sale for $479.99 (20% off)

Original price: $599.99

Go up to 14 days without having to switch out your cat’s littler.

Go up to 14 days without having to switch out your cat’s littler. (Amazon)

Amazon $599.99 $479.99

The Neakasa self-cleaning litter box is a spacious litter box that can support up to three cats. Use the Neakasa app to monitor your cats' bathroom habits, track litter levels and switch operation modes. With a large litter capacity, you can go seven to 14 days (depending on how many cats use the box) without switching litter. The pull and wrap system helps you easily tie and remove the trash bag where the litter is recycled without ever having to see or smell the litter. 

Small self-cleaning automatic cat litter box: on sale for $179.99 (40% off)

Original price: $299.99

Multi-cat households can use this litter box for up to 10 days without changing the litter. 

Multi-cat households can use this litter box for up to 10 days without changing the litter.  (Amazon)

Amazon $299.99 $179.99

This more affordable self-cleaning litter box has a spacious, open-top litter chamber that’s easy to get in and out of. The infrared sensor automatically stops the litter box cleaning process as soon as a cat enters. There’s a pull-out trash bag design for easy disposal. You can go 10 days without switching out the litter thanks to the 10 liter box.

Automatic cat food feeder and water dispenser: on sale for $37.83 (12% off)

Original price: $42.99

Make sure the food and water are always fresh for your cats. 

Make sure the food and water are always fresh for your cats.  (Amazon)

Amazon $42.99

Never forget to feed or water your cats with this automatic feeder and water dispenser. The stainless-steel bowls stay cleaner longer and are large enough to feed and water multiple cats or two medium-sized dogs. This setup is meant for households where you keep food and water down all the time, since there’s no app or scheduling feature.

Globlazer big cactus cat tower: on sale for $146.98 (14% off)

Original price: $169.99

This giant cat tree will provide hours of fun. 

This giant cat tree will provide hours of fun.  (Amazon)

Amazon $169.99 $146.98

Transform your cat’s play area with this large cactus cat tower. Great for multi-cat households, this cat tree has three beds at the top, scratching posts throughout, three hammocks built in and multiple hiding spots. Not to mention it’s fun to look at!

Amazon has a large variety of cat trees on sale for Cat Week, including this unique and spooky gothic cat tower in red and black. 

ClevaHome small denim blue cat tree: on sale for $28.99 (28% off)

Original price: $39.99

Three platforms give your cat comfortable places to relax. 

Three platforms give your cat comfortable places to relax.  (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99 $28.99

For smaller homes, this ClevaHome blue cat tree is small enough to fit in any corner while still offering space for your cat to play and rest. There’s a large scratching post and three platforms for your cat to lounge on. It also has pom pom toys that you can remove as needed.

L-shaped cat scratcher: on sale for $20.99 (16% off)

Original price: $24.96

Protect your furniture by giving your cats a scratcher instead. 

Protect your furniture by giving your cats a scratcher instead.  (Amazon)

Amazon $24.96 $20.99

Instead of your cat scratching your couch, give them this L-shaped cat scratcher instead. You can lean it up against a wall or couch so it’s out of the way. It has a double-sided design for a longer lifespan.

Outdoor cat enclosure: on sale for $29.99 (25% off)

Original price: $39.99

This enclosure helps your cat spend some time outside safely. 

This enclosure helps your cat spend some time outside safely.  (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99 $29.99

Give your indoor cats some outdoor fun that’s still safe with this outdoor cat enclosure. The pop-up tent has two corridors for your cat to play in. You can also separate the two different pieces to keep your cat in a smaller space, or add additional tents for even more fun.

Cat tunnel with bed: on sale for $23.98 (21% off)

Original price: $30.41

This tunnel can be configured into three different shapes. 

This tunnel can be configured into three different shapes.  (Amazon)

Amazon $30.41 $23.98

This cat tunnel is a bed and a cat toy all in one. Your cats will spend hours zooming around the tunnel and then can lounge in the center bed. The tunnel collapses and clasps together for easy storage if you don’t want it out all the time. Configure the tunnel into three different shapes, so your cats never get bored. Choose from an S-shape, a complete circle or a semicircle.

ClevaHome cat bed: on sale for $19.66 (21% off)

Original price: $24.99

Your cat can relax in style with this bed. 

Your cat can relax in style with this bed.  (Amazon)

Amazon $24.99 $19.66

Treat your cat to a cozy, luxurious bed from ClevaHome. The round bolster design is supportive and makes for a stylish-looking bed. There’s a no-slip bottom that keeps the bed in one place, even if your cat is playing on their bed. Ideal for pets less than 15 pounds, most cats will fit comfortably in the bed. 

2-in-1 cat window perch: on sale for $22.49 (36% off)

Original price: $34.99

Turn this perch into an elevated bed when you put it on the ground. 

Turn this perch into an elevated bed when you put it on the ground.  (Amazon)

Amazon $34.99

This two-in-one window perch also acts as a hammock when it’s placed on the ground. As an elevated bed, it sits 10 inches off the ground, or it screws into your windowsill to become the perfect window perch. The perch can hold up to 50 pounds, so it’s strong enough to hold even the heaviest cats. Made from scratch-resistant fabric, you won’t have to worry about it getting torn up.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

