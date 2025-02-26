Amazon Big Spring Sale: Gear up for spring travel with these 10 essentials

Spring means travel season is upon us! Start getting excited for all your spring and summer trips by gearing up with all your necessary travel essentials. Shop now for luggage options, travel safety accessories and TSA-approved items.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has all these travel essentials and more at a discount. The sale starts on March 25 and runs until March 31.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to access these exclusive deals. If you're not, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month – and if you're a student, take advantage of special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

Original price: $29.99

A True Religion crossbody bag is great for outings while you’re traveling out of town. It has a large main compartment that can fit your phone, wallet and keys, as well as a small front compartment and an additional back compartment for your passport or other valuables. The bag comes in nine different colors like black, red, olive green and tan.

Original price: $27.99

Keep your toiletries well organized with a large toiletry bag. It has space for all your family’s shampoo, conditioners, soaps and makeup. Just unzip the pouch and four separate compartments will unfold. The bag’s handle has a built-in hook, so you can easily hang up your bag in your hotel closet.

15 TRAVEL ESSENTIALS YOU NEED FOR YOUR FIRST CRUISE

Original price: $39.58

Pack more when you use compression packing cubes. This set of six packing cubes compresses your clothes or shoes down as you zip, giving you more space in your suitcase. Made from 50% recycled materials, the packing cubes are still durable enough to last.

Original price: $9.98

If you travel with a lot of makeup, this floral travel makeup bag can hold everything you need. You can also get the bag in a vintage strawberry print or a basic cream color. The bag offers enough space to hold all your essentials, from makeup brushes to your five-step skincare routine.

Original price: $199.99

Long trips require a lot of luggage. This five-piece luggage set comes with two hardcase suitcases and a matching hardcase carry-on. Included is a weekender duffel bag and a toiletry bag, all for less than $200.

Original price: $26.99

Keeping track of your family’s passports is vital, so keep them organized with a passport holder. The RFID-blocking technology keeps your information safe if you want to store your credit cards in the passport holder.

Original price: $29.99

Losing your wallet while you’re traveling can put a swift end to your trip. Don’t take the chance, use an AirTag wallet that comes with a built-in Apple AirTag. Should you lose your wallet, you can track it with your iPhone. Outside of the AirTag, it’s a typical wallet with plenty of spaces for all your cards and cash.

BE A COOL TOURIST WITH THESE 7 TRAVEL ESSENTIALS

Original price: $15.99

Add even more storage space with a luggage travel cup holder. Just slide the cup holder around your luggage handle and you have two cupholders to store your drinks. The back pocket also has enough room for your phone, sun glasses or other belongings.

Bring your favorite shampoo and conditioner in these TSA-approved travel bottles. You get a set of four bottles and a plastic carrying case to house them in. You can reuse this bottle set over and over again on all your travels.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $10.99

A handheld luggage scale can ensure your suitcase isn't over the weight limit set by your airline. All you need to do is strap it to your luggage handle and lift and you’ll see the weight displayed on the small screen.