Amazon Big Spring Sale: 8 natural remedies on sale that can help combat spring allergies

Breathe better and keep your immune system healthy with these supplements

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Relieve your allergies the natural way with these remedies. 

Allergy season take a toll on the sinuses. It’s hard to breathe, you’re constantly blowing your nose and, no matter how much you want to get outside in the spring air, doing so wreaks havoc on your allergy symptoms.

You need to right health products to combat your allergies, but they don’t all have to be over-the-counter prescriptions. If you want more natural products, stick to remedies made from naturally occurring ingredients. Products with elderberry, mullein and turmeric can all help with inflammation, sinus issues and congestion.

Here are eight natural allergy remedies that can help you beat your allergies this spring.

Make sure all these items are delivered ASAP by signing up for a Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Mama Bear kids black elderberry gummies: on sale for $9.03 (19% off)

Original price: $11.19

Mama Bear elderberry gummies contain everything you need to help keep your child healthy. 

Keeping your kids’ immune systems healthy during allergy season can help your entire family avoid getting sick. Mama Bear kids elderberry gummies use the natural effects of elderberries, paired with zinc and essential vitamins to keep your kids’ immune systems up and running.

Mullein drops: on sale for $26.99 (46% off)

Original price: $49.99

Mullein helps clear out your lungs. 

Mullein is a naturally occurring lung expectorant, so it can help soothe your lungs during allergy season. Mullein drops can be added to your drinks or food daily or as needed. One bottle offers a 120-day supply. The drops contain mullein, zinc, vitamins A and D, as well as other naturally occurring ingredients that boost your immune system.

Nettle tea: on sale for $11.99 (20% off)

Original price: $14.99

Nettle tea reduces the levels of histamine in your body. 

Drinking nettle tea regularly during allergy season helps reduce the amount of histamine in your body, the exact thing antihistamine medication attacks. A naturally occurring plant, you can make your own nettle tea if you grow it in your garden, or get FreshDrinkUS nettle tea. You get 75 tea bags made from US-grown nettle.

Soothe menthol shower steamers: on sale for $19.99 (20% off)

Original price: $24.99

Relax your sinuses with menthol and lavender-scented shower steamers. 

You can relieve your allergies temporarily with the help of Soothe’s menthol shower steamers. Made from menthol, eucalyptus, peppermint and lavender, these steamers are designed to sooth your nasal passages as well as the rest of your body. Just toss one in your shower before you get in and enjoy the relaxation.

Bragg apple cider vinegar capsules: on sale for $42.47 (15% off)

Original price: $49.96

Give your immune system and digestive system a boost with apple cider gummies. 

Bragg’s three-pack of apple cider vinegar capsules support your whole body and can prepare it for a rough allergy season. Specifically, apple cider is great for digestion, weight loss and cholesterol levels. Zinc and vitamin D are added to Bragg’s capsules to further help your immune system.

Amazon Elements turmeric complex: on sale for $15.34 (16% off)

Original price: $18.17

Turmeric helps with inflammation. 

Another supplement that supports your immune system and reduces inflammation is Amazon Elements’ turmeric complex capsules. They contain turmeric root extract, organic ginger root powder and black pepper fruit extract. Combined, all these ingredients support your joints and overall body health, helping you avoid colds.

Xlear nasal spray 3-pack: on sale for $37.95 (24% off)

Original price: $49.96

Clear out your nose with a natural nasal spray. 

When your sinuses are inflamed during allergy season, breathing becomes difficult. Xlear nasal spray clears out your nostrils, helping you breathe easier. Xlear is an all-natural nasal cleanser that’s free from steroids and chemicals, so it’s safe for adults and kids.

HealthCareAisle allergy relief tablets: on sale for $12.15 (25% off)

Original price: $16.20

If you need added relief, allergy medications may be the right move. 

Natural remedies are great, but sometimes you need the added relief that only allergy pills can help you with. HealthCareAisle allergy relief tablets are non-drowsy and can help with indoor and outdoor allergy symptoms. It’s comparable to the active ingredients in Allegra.

