Amazon Big Spring Sale: 8 natural remedies on sale that can help combat spring allergies

Allergy season take a toll on the sinuses. It’s hard to breathe, you’re constantly blowing your nose and, no matter how much you want to get outside in the spring air, doing so wreaks havoc on your allergy symptoms.

You need to right health products to combat your allergies, but they don’t all have to be over-the-counter prescriptions. If you want more natural products, stick to remedies made from naturally occurring ingredients. Products with elderberry, mullein and turmeric can all help with inflammation, sinus issues and congestion.

Here are eight natural allergy remedies that can help you beat your allergies this spring.

Original price: $11.19

Keeping your kids’ immune systems healthy during allergy season can help your entire family avoid getting sick. Mama Bear kids elderberry gummies use the natural effects of elderberries, paired with zinc and essential vitamins to keep your kids’ immune systems up and running.

Original price: $49.99

Mullein is a naturally occurring lung expectorant, so it can help soothe your lungs during allergy season. Mullein drops can be added to your drinks or food daily or as needed. One bottle offers a 120-day supply. The drops contain mullein, zinc, vitamins A and D, as well as other naturally occurring ingredients that boost your immune system.

Original price: $14.99

Drinking nettle tea regularly during allergy season helps reduce the amount of histamine in your body, the exact thing antihistamine medication attacks. A naturally occurring plant, you can make your own nettle tea if you grow it in your garden, or get FreshDrinkUS nettle tea. You get 75 tea bags made from US-grown nettle.

Original price: $24.99

You can relieve your allergies temporarily with the help of Soothe’s menthol shower steamers. Made from menthol, eucalyptus, peppermint and lavender, these steamers are designed to sooth your nasal passages as well as the rest of your body. Just toss one in your shower before you get in and enjoy the relaxation.

Original price: $49.96

Bragg’s three-pack of apple cider vinegar capsules support your whole body and can prepare it for a rough allergy season. Specifically, apple cider is great for digestion, weight loss and cholesterol levels. Zinc and vitamin D are added to Bragg’s capsules to further help your immune system.

Original price: $18.17

Another supplement that supports your immune system and reduces inflammation is Amazon Elements’ turmeric complex capsules. They contain turmeric root extract, organic ginger root powder and black pepper fruit extract. Combined, all these ingredients support your joints and overall body health, helping you avoid colds.

Original price: $49.96

When your sinuses are inflamed during allergy season, breathing becomes difficult. Xlear nasal spray clears out your nostrils, helping you breathe easier. Xlear is an all-natural nasal cleanser that’s free from steroids and chemicals, so it’s safe for adults and kids.

Original price: $16.20

Natural remedies are great, but sometimes you need the added relief that only allergy pills can help you with. HealthCareAisle allergy relief tablets are non-drowsy and can help with indoor and outdoor allergy symptoms. It’s comparable to the active ingredients in Allegra.