20 travel essentials for infants and toddlers you can get at a discount during Amazon's Baby Sale

Find gear for infants to toddlers that will keep them safe and entertained

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer , Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published | Updated
These travel essentials can help make traveling with a baby or toddler much easier. 

These travel essentials can help make traveling with a baby or toddler much easier.

No matter what avenue of transport you choose, traveling with an infant or a toddler may seem like a daunting task. Long hours in a car or airplane are anxiety-producing, even for adults. With some preparation, you can quickly mitigate some of the circumstances that make travel a nightmare, even for the littlest of travelers.

For instance, booking an earlier flight means fewer delays, or hitting the road earlier means arriving at your destination at a good time. Plus, when you have the right travel gear, you're not scrambling to make you and baby more comfortable. 

There are many considerations you can control that make the unpredictability of travel less of a hassle. Here are 20 baby travel essentials that will help keep your baby or toddler safe and entertained for hours.

You can find them at a discount during Amazon's February Baby Sale event, which runs from February 1 through the end of the month. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can have your baby travel essentials delivered to your door in 24 hours. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Traveling with a baby

Double stroller bag for airplane travel: on sale for $23.95

Original price: $29.95

Keep your stroller safe while traveling.

Keep your stroller safe while traveling.

This double-stroller travel bag makes your traveling very easy and comfortable. The easily adjustable and padded carry straps keep your hands free, making it easy for you to hold your tickets, coffee and even your baby.

Jeep Unlimited reversible handle stroller: on sale for $97.50

Original price: $129.99

This stroller is lightweight.

This stroller is lightweight.

This Jeep Unlimited reversible handle stroller is a good choice for babies who can sit up alone, and the stroller is also compatible with car seats. The stroller's reversible handle allows the baby to ride parent-facing or forward-facing.

Alpine Muffy baby ear protection: on sale for $29.99

Original price: $34.95

Keep baby's ears safe from loud noises with these.

Keep baby's ears safe from loud noises with these.

Protect your baby from the loud noises of traveling with these Alpine Muffy baby ear protection. These noise-canceling headphones are easily adjusted to fit perfectly around your baby's ears.

Inflatable airplane bed with sides: on sale for $58.99

Original price: $69.99

Let your baby nap while traveling.

Let your baby nap while traveling.

Packing an inflatable airplane bed is a good choice, especially if you will be flying long haul. The bed has two side walls and a three-point seat belt to prevent your baby from rolling off so you can rest while your baby sleeps.

4-in-1 baby carrier: on sale for $30.99

Original price: $37.99

This carrier is great for infants.

This carrier is great for infants.

If you don't have one before traveling, you'll want to invest in a baby carrier. It will help you move through the airport efficiently and can come in handy if traveling to a destination where you might be climbing hills or steps. This Infantino flip advanced four-in-one carrier is for newborns and older babies up to 32 pounds.

Portable diaper changing pad: on sale for $19.79

Original price: $27.99

Everything you need for mobile diaper changes.

Everything you need for mobile diaper changes.

This portable diaper changing pad is more than just a place to lay your baby for a change. The pad has large pockets and an extra inner pocket for more storage for your baby's essentials so that you can leave the cumbersome diaper bag behind. It's the perfect on-the-go baby station.

Pamo Babe travel crib: on sale for $109.99

Original price: $139.99

An on-the-go crib that isn't bulky.

An on-the-go crib that isn't bulky.

Make sure your baby will sleep comfortably no matter where you stay with this travel crib. The crib's easy folding technology allows it to fold up compact enough to be carried through airports. Plus, it is lightweight and sets up in seconds.

Cordless baby bottle warmer: on sale for $59.49

Original price: $69.99

This bottle warmer is rechargeable.

This bottle warmer is rechargeable.

Don't leave home without a portable bottle warmer. This cordless baby bottle warmer is good for warming formula or breast milk. Just screw the milk bottle directly into the unit, or fit it with the appropriate adapter, then press the power button and feed your baby within minutes. The travel bottle warmer is compact and fits easily into diaper bags.

Chuya baby teether toy: on sale for $6.99

Original price: $8.99

Teething babies may love this toy.

Teething babies may love this toy.

Keep a teething baby soothed with this Chuya baby teether toy. This teether is made from non-toxic food-grade silicone and is BPA-free. It has the perfect chew texture for baby's needs for relief of discomfort and soft gums.

Shyft DualRide infant car seat: on sale for $412.49

Original price: $549.99

This car seat turns into a stroller.

This car seat turns into a stroller.

Car seats are essential for car travel but are also a great way to keep your baby safe on the plane. The Shyft DualRide infant car seat transforms from an infant car seat to a stroller and back with ease.

Pop 'N Sit portable booster chair: on sale for $24.99

Original price: $29.99

An easy to pop up booster seat. 

An easy to pop up booster seat.

When you need to get out of the car and stretch your legs, set up this Pop ‘N Sit portable booster chair at rest stops, restaurants or on picnic blankets. It comes with a removable tray that can hold your baby’s snacks.

Traveling with a toddler

Mompush lightweight stroller: on sale for $179.99

Original price: $229.99

Toddlers will appreciate this for a nap.

Toddlers will appreciate this for a nap.

This lightweight stroller is a good pick to keep your little one comfortable with a multi-position recline, padded seat back and padded five-point safety harness. The easy, compact fold makes it simple to store in your car or when checking in at the airline. Your toddler will love having a place to rest.

Momcozy universal stroller organizer: on sale for $21.59

Original price: $29.99

Stay organized with this stroller attachment. 

Stay organized with this stroller attachment.

When you're on the go, keeping yourself organized can be a challenge. The Momcozy stroller organizer can help. It has a space for your coffee, phone and all your baby's things, plus it easily attaches to any stroller.

Inflatable foot rest pillow: on sale for $24.99

Original price: $32.99

This is more than just a foot rest.

This is more than just a foot rest.

The Sunany inflatable foot rest pillow inflates to fill the gap between two seats. Toddlers can use it as a second tray table or to stretch out and sleep.

Busy board Montessori toy: on sale for $18.99

Original price: $25.98

Try this board for screen-free entertainment.

Try this board for screen-free entertainment.

Keep your toddler occupied with this busy board Montessori toy, suitable for one- to four-year-olds. This easily transportable toy features a variety of Montessori toddler activities, including zippers, shoelaces, buttons, belt buckles, jigsaw puzzles, alphabet, clocks and calendar learning games. It is perfect for keeping your child busy on a long car ride.

Kids travel tray: on sale for $19.99

Original price: $35.99

Keep their tablet and toys safe.

Keep their tablet and toys safe.

Keep their entertainment gear together with this kids travel tray for toddlers and kids. This car seat tray can be used in the car, on airplanes and with booster seats. Plus, the dry-erase top of this travel tray is large and can be utilized as a surface for snacks or other activities when traveling.

2-piece wet dry bags: on sale for $8.49

Original price: $16.99

These bags are good for storing dry and wet items.

These bags are good for storing dry and wet items.

These wet dry bags will make transporting soiled items a breeze. Just put any dirty laundry that needs to be washed later in the sealed side for no wicking or leaking.

2-in-1 lightweight convertible car seat: on sale for $59.99

Original price: $79.99

Try this lightweight toddler baby seat.

Try this lightweight toddler baby seat.

Pack this 2-in-1 lightweight convertible car seat for easy-to-transport safety. This fan-favorite offers a budget-friendly choice without sacrificing safety, comfort or ease. The seat's compact design is ideal for smaller vehicles and plane travel.

Hand sanitizer wipes by Boogie Wipes: on sale for $11.24

Original price: $12.49

Keep little hands clean with these wipes.

Keep little hands clean with these wipes.

Pack these Boogie hand wipes to keep little hands clean. These wipes are antibacterial, alcohol-free, hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested. They are made with aloe to moisturize the skin and come in a resealable pack.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Toddler plates: on sale for $11.90

Original price: $15.86

Make meal times easier when you're traveling. 

Make meal times easier when you're traveling.

Meal times can be difficult when you're traveling with toddlers, but these travel toddler plates make things easier. They easily fold up and come with a mini spoon and fork for easy eating. 

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

