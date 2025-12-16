Start 2026 strong with planners and calendars for every budget

A calendar or planner is one of the most practical gifts you can give — useful every day and appreciated all year. From classic paper planners and oversized desk calendars to a sleek digital option, there's something for everyone. We've rounded up the best picks at every price point to help you stay organized and productive in the new year.

Original price: $8.99

The National Parks 2026 wall calendar puts stunning photography from America’s most iconic landmarks on display. It’s a classic calendar format, with plenty of space to write in each date grid. With a glossy finish to make each image pop, it might even help you choose your next family trip destination.

Original price: $319.99

Whether you stand it on the kitchen counter or mount it to any wall, this smart digital calendar is the ultimate family organization tool. The 15-inch planner syncs to calendars on your phone so the whole family can always stay in the loop. Whether you’re assigning chores to the kids, posting the weekly dinner menu or tracking appointments, it’s a touchscreen companion that makes it easy to track family habits and routines all in one place.

Original price: $20.69

Keep track of deadlines and appointments with an oversized desk calendar for 2026. This 12-month calendar can lay flat on a desk or be hung on the wall for the most simple schedule-keeping. It’s a trusted format with ample space in each daily block so you’ll always have enough room to write.

The most traditional and affordable of all the options, this weekly and monthly planner calendar gets the job done. It contains month pages to jot down quick references (like an appointment) and weekly, lined pages for more detailed reminders. Space for to-do lists, contact lists and holiday reference pages keep all the information right in front of you and make planning a breeze. With wire-bound pages, laminated tabs for each month and a flexible cover, it’s durable enough to withstand daily use for the entire year.

Original price: $35

Combine goal setting and organization with a spiral productivity planner. The softcover notebook pairs monthly layout pages with your goals. Tracking tools and prompts help you get closer or achieve your dreams in 16 weeks.

Original price: $135

The Leatherology A5 2026 Snap Planner is the gift that keeps on giving. The cover is a refillable leather folio with a secure snap closure, so it can be used year after year with the purchase of a new insert. It’s sustainable and luxurious with a sleek, timeless design making it more of a treasured, personal item than just a plain, old calendar.

Whiteboards are the eco-friendly planning option that are smooth and satisfying to write on. This weekly whiteboard can keep track of activities, appointments and tasks for the whole family. It’s easy to hang on the wall and is even magnetic so you can display your kids A+ spelling test for everyone to see.

Original price: $36

You can’t go wrong with the Blooms of Joy 2026 planner. It has a beautiful, artistic hardcover on the outside and weekly, monthly and yearly overviews on the inside. With green ribbon markers, you can easily flip to the page you left off on every time.

Start each day with the satisfying rip of this desk calendar. Each page shows an adorable cat photo with a story, care tip, breed information or other interesting feline fact. It’s guaranteed to brighten your day and make getting to the office exciting so you can see the next photo.

Original price: $17.99

Sharpen your trivia knowledge with a Jeopardy! Calendar for the new year. It brings America’s favorite quiz show to your desk with tear-off pages filled with challenging answers. The compact calendar doubles as a fun interactive game and year-round conversation starter.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Laurel Denise planners are beautiful and high-quality pieces that feature innovative layouts for every type of organizer. Monthly, weekly and daily task views can be seen all at once – ideal for visual planners who want to see everything all at once. A range of layouts like horizontal or pop-up combined with its thoughtful formatting make them a solid gift to give or receive.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.