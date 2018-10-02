Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sciatica

Radiating Lower Body Pain May Mean Sciatica
November 20, 2014

Radiating Lower Body Pain May Mean Sciatica

Sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve — the body’s longest — from the lower back down the buttock and leg. Sciatica, medically known as Lumbar Racidulopathy, is by itself is a symptom, not a full-blown disorder and can signal an underlying health condition such as a herniated disk, according to the Mayo Clinic. The pain will usually resolve itself within a few months, although severe cases may require medical intervention. If you are feeling pain from your hips to your feet, here’s a guide to sciatica from top to bottom: