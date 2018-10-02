Radiating Lower Body Pain May Mean Sciatica
Sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve — the body’s longest — from the lower back down the buttock and leg. Sciatica, medically known as Lumbar Racidulopathy, is by itself is a symptom, not a full-blown disorder and can signal an underlying health condition such as a herniated disk, according to the Mayo Clinic. The pain will usually resolve itself within a few months, although severe cases may require medical intervention. If you are feeling pain from your hips to your feet, here’s a guide to sciatica from top to bottom: