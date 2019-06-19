YouTube star builds Tesla pickup from Model 3

Elon Musk recently said he may reveal Tesla’s first pickup by the end of the summer. Well, someone beat him to it.

YouTube celebrity and robotics enthusiast Simone Giertz has posted a video of her team turning a Tesla Model 3 into a two-door, Chevy El Camino-style pickup

Giertz said she chose the Model 3 because its steel chassis is easier to work on than the aluminum Model S, and that the sub-$40,000 Standard Range version made it more affordable than a used Model S.

WARNING -- THIS VIDEO CONTAINS NSFW LANGUAGE:

After chopping off the rear half of the roof and scooping out the interior, they used an old F-150’s bed floor and the rear window structure from a GMC Canyon to create a cargo box and also installed a roof rack to give the compact pickup extra carrying capability.

Giertz dubbed the creation Truckla and even shot a fake, but well-produced commercial for it.

Elon Musk hasn’t commented on it yet, but probably isn’t too worried about the competition since his truck will be full-size and feature “cyberpunk” styling that’s very different than Truckla’s homebrewed look.

ELON MUSK SAYS TESLA'S PICKUP WILL BE ABLE TO TOW AS MUCH AS A FORD F-150