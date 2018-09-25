Woman refuses to pull over for police because her Prius has 's---ty' tires

A Washington State Patrol officer arrested a driver this month who led him on a slow, fuel-efficient pursuit when she wouldn’t pull over because her Toyota Prius had “sh---y f---ing tires.”

The Bellingham Herald reported that the trooper turned on his emergency lights when he spotted expired tags on the white 2011 Prius as it drove along I-5 through Marysville, north of Seattle.

The Prius continued on for a half-mile, exited the highway and stayed in its lane as it stopped at a red light. The officer then used his loudspeaker to order the driver to pull over to the side of the road, but she didn’t budge, so he moved alongside the hybrid and asked her again to pull over, but she refused.

“I will not,” the 42-year-old woman said, according to the police report on the incident. “I drive a Prius. I am not pulling over there.”

After ignoring yet another order to pull over, saying that she’d park in a bank parking lot down the road, the officer said he became concerned that it was a ruse and told her to get out of the vehicle. She didn’t, so he “goosenecked” her out of the car as she resisted.

“You’re f---ing up, dude,” the driver allegedly said. “I am going to own you, I am going to own your kids, I am going to take your house from you.”

She would not identify herself, but claimed that the reason she didn’t pull over was because her tires kept popping, suggesting that she was concerned about driving through debris on the shoulder. According to the NHTSA complaints database, this is not a common issue with the 2011 Prius.

“Priuses have s---ty f---ing tires. You are just a bully, and you are rude,” she told the officer, who reported she made several statements that did not make sense, including “I am not contracting with you today.”

“I am f---ed all because I am in a bad mood, because my f---ing day went too long,” she said. “I am so tired of my tires f---ing – 5 hours on the side of the road to get the tires done.”

The woman was booked on three misdemeanor charges and released the following evening, according to HeraldNet.

There was no mention of suspected drug or alcohol use in the police report.