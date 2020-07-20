Will Ferrell channels Ricky Bobby to win at soccer

Ricky Bobby is back and he’s still a winner.

Actor Will Ferrell, who played the character in the NASCAR parody “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” is also a part-owner of the LAFC MLS soccer club and he has now revealed the secret to the team’s success.

Speaking to ESPN during halftime of the LAFC-L.A. Galaxy game on Saturday night, Ferrell said that whenever the team needs a goal he pulls out the Wonder Bread helmet Bobby wore in the film and it always works.

There must be something to it, because not only did the team destroy its crosstown rival 6-2, but it is the defending regular season champ.

Ferrell, who stars in the new Netflix movie “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” didn’t reveal if Ricky Bobby would ever be back on the big screen, but did say that he’s been spending his time in lockdown working on his core, reading, taking long walks and soul-searching.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP