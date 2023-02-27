Most vehicles can't pass muster in new tougher crash tests

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS') new crash test criteria are tripping up many cars and trucks.

The organization updated its rules for 2023 making it harder for vehicles to achieve its highest ratings.

The evaluation now includes a side-impact test that simulates a larger, heavier vehicle ramming into the side of the test subject at a faster speed.

The weight has been increased from 3,300 pounds to 4,200 pounds and the speed from 31 mph to 37 mph to better reflect current road conditions.

The IIHS has also started to factor in the nighttime performance of automatic emergency braking systems faced with avoiding running into a pedestrian and requires that the best headlights be available across an entire model lineup.

As a result, the overall number of vehicles achieving either a Top Safety Pick+ or Top Safety Pick designation has dropped from 101 to just 48.

"The number of winners is smaller this year because we’re challenging automakers to build on the safety gains they’ve already achieved," said IIHS President David Harkey. "These models are true standouts in both crash worthiness and crash prevention."

Toyota and Lexus led the way, combining for 15 awards, followed by Honda/Acura and Mazda at six each.

Here is the full list of vehicles that qualified for the two designations:

TOP SAFETY PICK+:

Small cars

Acura Integra

Midsize cars

Subaru Outback

Toyota Camry built after January 2023

Large luxury cars

Genesis G90

Small SUVs

Honda CR-V

Honda HR-V

Lexus UX

Subaru Solterra (electric) built after October 2022

Midsize SUVs

Hyundai Palisade

Kia Telluride

Nissan Pathfinder

Subaru Ascent

Toyota Highlander

Volkswagen ID.4 (electric)

Midsize luxury SUVs

Acura MDX

Acura RDX

Infiniti QX60

Lexus NX

Lexus NX Plug-in Hybrid

Lexus RX

Tesla Model Y (electric)

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 Recharge (electric)

Minivans

Honda Odyssey

Toyota Sienna

Large pickups

Rivian R1T crew cab (electric)

Toyota Tundra crew cab

Toyota Tundra extended cab

TOP SAFETY PICK:

Small cars

Honda Civic hatchback except Type R performance variant

Honda Civic sedan

Mazda 3 hatchback

Mazda 3 sedan

Toyota Corolla hatchback

Toyota Corolla sedan

Midsize car

Hyundai Sonata built after December 2022

Subaru Legacy

Midsize luxury cars

Lexus ES 350

Small SUVs

Mazda CX-30

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-50

Nissan Rogue

Subaru Forester

Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Prime (plug-in hybrid)

Toyota Venza

Midsize SUVs

Ford Explorer

Mazda CX-9

Midsize luxury SUVs

Lincoln Nautilus.