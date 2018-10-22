Tow hitch smashes through windshield, narrowly missing driver in Texas

Authorities have a warning for drivers: check your trailer hitch.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said tragedy was narrowly avoided Monday morning in Texas when an unsecured tow hitch smashed through a driver's windshield.

The driver was traveling down I-45 near Spring Cypress when the hitch smashed through the windshield and landed in the passenger seat, which, fortunately, was unoccupied.

The sheriff's office shared pictures of the incident on social media with the warning, "If you haven't checked recently to ensure that your trailer hitch is properly installed, now would be a good time."

