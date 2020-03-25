Tony Stewart's Ford Bronco is a blast from the past

Tony Stewart was a Chevy driver for most of his NASCAR career, but ever since his team Stewart-Haas Racing switched to Ford a few years ago, he’s been all-in.

To go along with his F-150 Raptor pickup, Stewart has now added a classic Ford Bronco to his collection.

Stewart said in a post on the Ford Performance website that he got it in his head that he wanted one while judging a Ford car show at Homestead-Miami speedway last year and that he found his on the Internet.

The black 1979 Bronco Ranger XLT has a 400 cubic-inch V8 and is decked-out in Ford’s Free Wheeling graphics package. The iconic red, yellow and orange design is as 1970s as it gets.

It also happens to share some of its color scheme with the livery featured on the sprint car he still competes in.

Stewart said he plans to take the top off when the weather gets warmer around his Columbus, Ind., home.

The timing of his purchase couldn’t be better for the Ford pitchman, of course, as the automaker will soon be unveiling the all-new 2021 Bronco that you can get a sneak peek of by clicking here.

