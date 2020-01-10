The Subaru Forester F*#@S edition is an NSFW SUV

What the ...? Subarus may be known for getting a little dirty, but there’s one out there that’s so racy, its name is Not Safe For Work.

The Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special edition, or F.U.C…well, you get it ... is a customized version of the compact SUV on display at the Singapore Motorshow.

The eyebrow-raising bright blue Subaru features red striping, neon green brake calipers, Enkei wheels, a suede-upholstered dashboard and underglow lighting.

But none of that has gotten as much attention as its name, which has propelled it to viral stardom. Just don’t expect to see one pull up to the local farm stand anytime soon.

A U.S. Subaru spokesman told Fox News Autos that the brand is represented by an independent distributor in Singapore, which means the show car was likely built and named without prior approval from Tokyo HQ.

Oh, for fu… uh ...goodness’ sakes!