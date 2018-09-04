The Mercedes-Benz EQC is a Tesla-rivaling electric SUV

Der Mercedes-Benz EQC trÃ¤gt an Vorder- und Hinterachse je einen kompakten elektrischen Antriebsstrang (eATS) und hat damit die Fahreigenschaften eines Allradantriebs. Die intelligente Steuerung erlaubt Ã¼ber einen weiten Betriebsbereich eine dynamische Momentenverteilung zwischen den beiden angetriebenen Achsen und schafft so die Voraussetzungen fÃ¼r hohe Fahrdynamik. KernstÃ¼ck des Mercedes-Benz EQC ist die im Fahrzeugboden angeordnete Lithium-Ionen-Batterie aus eigener Produktion. Der neue Mercedes-Benz ECQ (Stromverbrauch kombiniert: 22,2 kWh/100 km; CO2 Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km, Angaben vorlÃ¤ufig) // The EQC has a compact electric powerpack at each axle, giving the vehicle the driving characteristics of an all-wheel drive. Over a wide operating range, the intelligent control allows dynamic torque distribution between the two driven axles, creating the conditions for high vehicle dynamics. The centrepiece of the Mercedes-Benz EQC is the lithium-ion battery from in-house production housed in the vehicle floor. The new Mercedes-Benz EQC (combined power consumption: 22.2 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km, provisional figures)
(MB)
Mercedes-Benz is showing its hand in the high stakes, high end electric car game.
The German automaker has unveiled its EQC, which is set to enter production next year and kick off a new $12 billion lineup of battery-powered that will be sold under the EQ name.
(MB)
The compact SUV is about the size of the gas-powered GLC and will initially be built alongside it at an assembly line in Bremen, Germany. It features all-wheel-drive provided by dual electric motors with a total output of 402 hp.
Vitally, it features an 80 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack with a predicted range of approximately 200 miles per charge. The Tesla Model X with a 75 kWh battery has a 238-mile range, while the Jaguar I-Pace, which begins deliveries this fall, is expected to be rated from between 220 to 240 miles courtesy of its 90 kWh pack. Using a public DC fast charging station, the EQC’s battery can be filled to 80 percent in 40 minutes.
(MB)
(UPDATE: Following the EQC launch event, Mercedes-Benz said that it's initial 200 mile range claim for the U.S. was incorrect and that it would reveal the exact figure closer to its on sale date. The EQC's rating on the European cycle, which results in a higher figure than EPA tests, is estimated at 280 miles, while the Model X mentioned above is rated at 259 miles.)
The EQC has a largely conventional design fronted by a grille and headlights incorporated with a black panel and accent lighting that Mercedes says will be a signature look for the EQ sub-brand. The interior is a similarly techy take on familiar Mercedes styling themes that includes dual digital displays, ambient light strips and unique key-shaped air vent louvers. Owners will be able to control many of its functions through a voice command system that wakes up when you say “Hey, Mercedes.”
(MB)
Although Mercedes-Benz is fervently working on fully-autonomous driving technology, the EQC will only come with driver assist features like automatic emergency brakes, adaptive cruise control and self-steering lane-keeping assist. It’s built-in navigation system is also optimized for electric operation, with routes taking range and charging times into account.
Pricing for the EQC will be revealed closer to its arrival in U.S. showrooms in 2020, but should be competitive with the I-Pace, which starts at $69,500.