Money for muscle? Dodge launches horsepower-based incentive program good for up to $7,970

Dodge is putting money on the hood of its muscle cars, based on how much power is underneath it.

The automaker has announced a new “Dodge Power Dollars” promotion that offers $10 cash back on the Charger, Challenger and Durango for every horsepower their engines put out. The incentives range from $2,920 for entry-level Charger SXT models equipped with a 292 hp V6 to $7,970 for the $73,440 Challenger Hellcat Redeye, courtesy of its 797 hp supercharged V8.

The unique program only applies to cars in dealer stock and runs through Sept. 3.

The three models have defied expectations in recent years by continuing to be strong sellers, despite their advanced ages. The Challenger, which launched in 2008, had a record sales year last year, while the Durango is on pace for its best result since being redesigned in 2011. Dodge leans heavily on the performance image of the trio in its advertising, leveraging the fact that they all feature rear-wheel-drive platforms and offer V8 engines in their highest trims.