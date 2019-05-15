The McLaren GT is a 203 mph golf cart

McLaren says it will never build an SUV, so this may be as close as it gets.

The new mid-engine McLaren GT has a top speed of 203 mph and enough room in the trunk for a golf bag or a pair of skis … and boots!

The two-seat supercar is based on the carbon fiber chassis of the McLaren 720S, which was named World Performance Car for 2019, but has been designed and dressed for grand touring duty.

It features a 612 hp version of the 710 hp 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 from the 720S, seven-speed automatic transmission and McLaren’s signature hydraulic suspension system, which can provide a wide variety of stiffness to transition the car from comfort to performance modes.

The interior is aimed toward the luxury end of the scale and can be trimmed in Nappa leather, Alcantara and cashmere. The GT comes standard with a full glass sunroof with an electronically adjustable tint.

Along with the 14.8 cubic-foot cargo area in the rear, there’s a 5.3 cubic foot cubby under the front hood, courtesy of the engine placement.

Of course, this being a McLaren and all, it’s not exactly a replacement for your Honda Civic hatchback. Prices start at $210,000 with deliveries scheduled for late this year.