The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will cost a lot

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is going to be powerful. And pricey.

The 760 hp coupe will cost $73,995 when it goes on sale later this year.

That’s according to a dealer order form leaked to enthusiast site Mustang6g.com, and includes a gas-guzzler tax and destination fee. A Ford spokesperson confirmed to Jalopnik that the figure is accurate.

That’s just the base price, of course. Several options are available, including a carbon fiber track package that includes racing seats, an adjustable rear wing and carbon fiber wheels that's priced at $18,500.

The GT500 is set to become the most powerful Ford ever built and will be competing for the muscle car crown against $64,695 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and $73,440 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

The 526 hp 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350 is listed at $61,535.

