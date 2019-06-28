The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will cost a lot
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is going to be powerful. And pricey.
The 760 hp coupe will cost $73,995 when it goes on sale later this year.
That’s according to a dealer order form leaked to enthusiast site Mustang6g.com, and includes a gas-guzzler tax and destination fee. A Ford spokesperson confirmed to Jalopnik that the figure is accurate.
That’s just the base price, of course. Several options are available, including a carbon fiber track package that includes racing seats, an adjustable rear wing and carbon fiber wheels that's priced at $18,500.
The GT500 is set to become the most powerful Ford ever built and will be competing for the muscle car crown against $64,695 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and $73,440 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.
The 526 hp 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350 is listed at $61,535.