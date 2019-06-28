Expand / Collapse search
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will cost a lot

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will have over 700 horsepower and be one of the quickest cars in the world when it goes on sale this fall.

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is going to be powerful. And pricey.

The 760 hp coupe will cost $73,995 when it goes on sale later this year.

(Ford)

That’s according to a dealer order form leaked to enthusiast site Mustang6g.com, and includes a gas-guzzler tax and destination fee. A Ford spokesperson confirmed to Jalopnik that the figure is accurate.

That’s just the base price, of course. Several options are available, including a carbon fiber track package that includes racing seats, an adjustable rear wing and carbon fiber wheels that's priced at $18,500.

The GT500 is set to become the most powerful Ford ever built and will be competing for the muscle car crown against $64,695 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and $73,440 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

The 526 hp 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350 is listed at $61,535.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu