The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray can stop traffic ... on the Web

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray isn’t on the road yet, but it’s already responsible for a traffic jam.

On Chevy’s website.

Roadshow reports that Chevrolet’s consumer website saw record traffic following the mid-engine sports car’s July 18 reveal, which caused several issues as it struggled to keep up.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

With over 470,000 people watching the livestream event, the video feed was clunky for some of them, and then Chevy was forced to double its server capacity the following day when it received five times the normal number of visitors, many attempting to access a 3D configurator for the new car.

"The majority of people got the full [configurator] experience, which is the full 3D experience. We do have a way that the system throttles to what we're calling a 2D experience [to speed load time],” Chevrolet passenger car marketing director Steve Majoros told Roadshow.

In less than two weeks, 1.3 million people virtually built Corvettes on the website, and they weren’t all looky-loos.

In late July, GM head designer Mike Simcoe told Autoblog that the first year’s order book was essentially sold out already. He didn’t say how many cars were in it, but the last time Chevrolet launched a new Corvette it sold around 35,000 of them in the first year.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE