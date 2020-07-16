Test drive: The 2020 Hyundai Venue is worth the price of admission

The Hyundai Venue is the smallest and lowest-priced utility vehicle on sale today, but it doesn’t feel tiny or cheap.

The $18,490 subcompact is $120 less and a smidge smaller than the Kia Soul. The corporate cousins share an aptitude for space efficiency and style.

The Venue’s design is subtler than the super funky Soul’s, but gives it a blunt and somewhat burly presence.

The interior design is straightforward, well put together and dominated by a relatively large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Beneath it are plenty of knobs and buttons that make it easy to operate all of the important functions while you’re on the move.

Front seat space is generous with two aboard, and if they sacrifice a little legroom the Venue’s upright shape allows four adults to fit reasonably well. The trunk is equally capacious and just a half cubic-foot smaller than the larger, more expensive Hyundai Kona’s. Rear seat passengers do have to live without center armrest or cupholders, though. There's just bottle pockets in the doors.

The front-wheel-drive Venue is available in three trim levels, but they all get the same engine. It’s a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 121 hp that comes with a six-speed manual transmission on the base SE model that’s good for 30 mpg combined, while the CVT automatic that costs $1,200 more and is standard on SEL and Denim trims is rated at 32 mpg.

All Venues from the base SE are equipped with a rearview camera and a suite of driver aids that includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and active lane-keeping assist. The $20,390 SEL adds rear disc brakes, 15-inch wheels and automatic climate control. Denim Venues feature its namesake color, a white contrast roof, leatherette upholstery, navigation, and 17-inch wheels at an all-in price of $23,190.

The SEL I tested proved to be as impressive in motion as it is when parked. The engine is strong enough and not coarse. Ride comfort and handling also exceed what you can reasonably expect from this type of vehicle. The quality of the tuning really presents itself when you ride over a bump and the Venue settles down on the other side without bouncing down the road.

The Venue essentially replaced the discontinued Accent hatchback in Hyundai’s lineup, and if you haven’t already forgotten about that subcompact car, you will once you drive one of these.

2020 Hyundai Venue

Base price: $18,490

As tested: $23,290

Type: 5-passenger, 4-door, front-wheel-drive SUV

Engine: 1.6-liter four-cylinder

Power: 121 hp, 113 lb-ft

Transmission: CVT automatic

Fuel economy: 30 city/34 hwy