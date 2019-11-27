Tesla's Cyberquad electric ATV isn't really a Tesla

At the end of Tesla’s infamous Cybertruck reveal last Thursday, Elon Musk rolled out a little surprise. “We also made an ATV,” he said.

A four-wheel electric ATV then rolled onto the stage and into the bed of the pickup, where it fit perfectly and was plugged in to an outlet that could charge it off the truck’s battery.

Musk didn’t offer any details about it, but later followed up on Twitter that a two-person electric ATV would be offered as an option for Cybertruck buyers. But what’s come to be known as the Cyberquad is likely to be very different than the one at the event.

Many observers quickly deduced that under the black, polygonal bodywork was a Yamaha 700 Raptor ATV that had its internal combustion engine swapped for an electric motor, leading some to suggest it represented a collaboration between Tesla and the motorsports company.

But it doesn’t. A Yamaha spokesman told Fox News Autos “we have no affiliation with the ATV concept Tesla recently unveiled, but it’s not surprising they might take cues from Yamaha’s Raptor 700, as it’s been the best-selling sport ATV for many years now.”

The Cyberquad wasn’t the only thing on stage that wasn’t production spec. Although neither Musk nor the reservation website have referred to it as a concept, prototype or pre-production vehicle, the Cybertruck itself is not the final product. Not only is it missing the federally-required sideview mirrors and center high mounted stop light, but Automobile magazine reported that it features a body-on-frame construction, while Tesla says the production truck was designed with an “exoskeleton” that will require new production methods to be developed in order to build it.

