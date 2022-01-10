Tesla raising 'Full Self-Driving' price to $12,000

You can't say he didn't warn you.

Tesla is increasing the price of its Full Self-Driving system from $10,000 to $12,000 on January 17, CEO Elon Musk has announced on Twitter.

The feature offers limited semi-automated driving features and its name has been called "misleading" and "irresponsible" by National Transportation and Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy.

Certain Tesla owners with cars that have the feature activated are also granted access to a beta testing program that unlocks additional capability, but still requires active driver participation when it is activated.

The price of Full Self-Driving (FSD) was last raised from $8,000 to $10,000 in October 2022, and Musk has said it will continue to go up its capabilities are increased, a point he reiterated with the recent announcement, saying, "FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release."

Tesla also offers Full Self-Driving as a $199 monthly subscription, but Musk didn't say if that would be increased alongside the purchase price.

Musk has previously insisted that the feature will "probably" be worth $100,000 when it is fully functional, arguing that Tesla owners will be able to deploy their vehicles in a rideshare service when they're not using them.