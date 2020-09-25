Tesla Model Y owners can make their cars faster with $2,000 download

How much is your time worth?

Tesla has reportedly started offering existing owners of its $49,990 Model Y compact SUV a software update that gives their vehicles quicker acceleration, reducing the time needed to reach 60 mph from 4.8 to 4.3 seconds.

Electrek reports that the $2,000 “Acceleration Boost” is showing up on their car's apps as a download for the Dual Motor AWD Long Range model. The $59,990 Model Y Performance model can make the sprint in 3.5 seconds and is equipped with additional performance equipment. Tesla also offers an Acceleration Boost upgrade for the Dual Motor AWD Long Range Model 3 sedan.

Tesla did not respond to a request from Fox News for comment, nor has it for any story since Aug. 2019.

The move comes just as Ford of Europe revealed that the electric Mustang Mach-E GT will be able to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds.

The Mach-E is similar in size and price to the Model Y, starting at $60,500, but qualifies for a $7,500 federal tax credit that brings it down to $53,000 for most buyers. However, the Mach-E has an estimated range of 250 miles per charge, compared to the Model Y’s 291-mile rating.

Ford hasn’t released official performance figures for any of the other Mach-E trims, or U.S. market GT, but advertises that the entry-level rear-wheel-drive Select ($36,395 after credit) will be able to make the sprint to 60 mph in the mid-5-second range and provide around 230 miles of driving between charges. Meanwhile, the Dual Motor AWD Long Range Model Y can go 316 miles between charges, according to the EPA.

Deliveries of the Mach-E are scheduled to begin late this year.

