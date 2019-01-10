Tesla kills two models in lineup revamp

Tesla is shuffling its lineup again by eliminating the two least-expensive versions of its two top models.

Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that anyone interested in buying a Model S or Model X with a 75 kWh battery pack had better get their order in by Sunday night because they’re going away after that.

The cars have base prices of $76,000 and $82,000, respectively, while the next-up 100 kWh versions cost $94,000 and $97,000, respectively. The added cost primarily brings a longer range between charges and a small performance bump. The move creates more space between the Model S and smaller Model 3, the most expensive version of which starts at $62,000.

The change comes less than two weeks after Tesla dropped the price of all of its models by $2,000 to make up for a reduction in the federal tax credit that they qualify for.

Musk did not announce any plans for an upcoming price adjustment on the 100 kWh cars, or a replacement for the 75 kWh battery, although previous model eliminations have often preceded additional updates.

Musk added that Tesla will be moving away from labeling its vehicles with numerical designations for their battery size in favor of the naming system used for the Model 3, which is currently available in Mid Range, Long Range and Performance versions.

