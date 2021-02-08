Expand / Collapse search
Tesla tops Consumer Reports' most-satisfying car and brand lists

Despite their issues, Tesla owners love their cars

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Teslas may have issues, but their owners love them anyway.

The Model 3 led the list of most-satisfying cars.

Tesla finished at the top of the Consumer Reports latest list of most-liked car brands ahead of Lincoln and Ram in the top three, despite the electric automaker’s poor showing in the organization’s reliability rankings.

According to the survey, 88% percent of Tesla owners said they would buy a car from the brand again, with 79% and 76% of Lincoln and Ram owners saying the same.

Factors including price, performance, reliability, comfort and enjoyment were reflected in the overall score, which covered vehicles from the 2018-2021 model years across the brands’ lineups.

Cadillac, Nissan and the latter’s luxury brand Infiniti finished at the bottom of the list, with scores of 58, 58 and 48.

Along with the overall rating, three Teslas were among the top for individual model satisfaction, which were the Tesla Model 3, Kia Telluride, Tesla Model S and Tesla Model Y.

