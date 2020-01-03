Expand / Collapse search
Teen trapped in car wash after truck crushes her vehicle

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A teen is lucky to be OK after the car she was sitting in at a car wash stall was slammed into by a pickup truck.

The bizarre accident happened at the Prestige Car Wash in Taunton, Mass., on Sunday, South Coast Today reported.

The girl’s boyfriend was cleaning his Ford Focus in a self-serve bay when the GMC pickup backed up across a lot and toward the car where she was sitting in the front seat. Just before impact, her boyfriend moved out of the way, and she slipped into the back seat as the truck drove halfway up the car, crushing the entire front end.

According to police, it appears that the truck owner didn’t properly replace his floor mats and one got stuck on the accelerator pedal as he shifted into reverse. Firefighters and a tow truck were needed to remove the truck and rescue the girl from inside the car, but she escaped with just cuts and bruises. The truck driver was fine.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience,” Deputy Fire Chief Scott Dexter told the news outlet.

“I would never dream if it was me that someone would drive in while I was washing my car,” he said.

No criminal charges were filed in the incident.

