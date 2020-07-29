Expand / Collapse search
Swizz Beatz spotted filling up his new Ferrari

$277G car has a top speed of 212 mph

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The most powerful Ferrari ever... is a plug-in hybridVideo

The most powerful Ferrari ever... is a plug-in hybrid

The newest Ferrari model, the SF90 Stradale, is the company's most powerful car ever, and happens to be a plug-in hybrid aimed at improving the company's environmental image. The SF90 Stradale has a 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors with a combined output of 986 horsepower. The screaming mid-engine supercar can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 211 mph.

Swizz Beatz doesn’t just pump out the beats. He pumps his own gas, too.

SWNS

The hip hop artist was spotted filling up his brand new Ferrari F8 Tributo at a gas station in La Jolla, Calif., where he and wife Alicia Keyes own a $20.8 million home, according to SWNS.

The Italian mid-engine coupe is powered by a 710 hp turbocharged V8 and can hit a top speed of 212 mph. Beatz’s white example is so new that it still has temporary tags.

SWNS

The F8 Tributo was introduced for 2020 with a starting price of $276,650, which is a drop in the bucket for Beatz, who along with Keyes is worth $150 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

