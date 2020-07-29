Swizz Beatz spotted filling up his new Ferrari
$277G car has a top speed of 212 mph
Swizz Beatz doesn’t just pump out the beats. He pumps his own gas, too.
The hip hop artist was spotted filling up his brand new Ferrari F8 Tributo at a gas station in La Jolla, Calif., where he and wife Alicia Keyes own a $20.8 million home, according to SWNS.
The Italian mid-engine coupe is powered by a 710 hp turbocharged V8 and can hit a top speed of 212 mph. Beatz’s white example is so new that it still has temporary tags.
The F8 Tributo was introduced for 2020 with a starting price of $276,650, which is a drop in the bucket for Beatz, who along with Keyes is worth $150 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP