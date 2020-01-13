Subaru tells dealers it's sorry for 'F---' up

Subaru has apologized to its American dealers for a major mess caused by a colleague half a world away.

The automaker was caught off guard last week when word of an SUV on display at the Singapore Motorshow called the Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special edition, which can be converted into a vulgar acronym, went viral.

Subaru confirmed to Fox News Autos that the custom car was the work of the local independent distributor and has told its American dealer network that company headquarters had nothing to do with it, a letter leaked to The Drive revealed.

“We apologize for any negative feedback this may have caused. SBR has had the name removed from the car at the Singapore Auto Show. We work very hard to build a strong brand image for this company and the naming of this vehicle in no way reflects the values and standards we hold true. Furthermore, we will always do our best to protect our brand’s integrity,” the letter said.

“It goes without saying that this car will not be available in the United States market,” the letter noted.

Subaru set its 11th straight sales record in the U.S. in 2019 on the back of a safety-focused, pet-friendly outdoorsy marketing strategy that includes the promotion of charitable giving through its Subaru Share the Love Event.

