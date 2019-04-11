Stars and Stripes Dodge Challenger and Charger salute U.S. military

Dodge is saluting the U.S. military with its muscle cars.

The automaker is debuting a new Stars & Stripes Edition package available for several versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger at the New York International Auto Show on April 17.

The $1,995 option can be ordered on rear-wheel-drive GT, R/T and R/T Scat Pack models of both of the Canadian-assembled cars in a variety of colors. It includes a satin black center stripe and American flag fender decals, mid-gloss black 20-inch wheels, bronze brake calipers (standard on Scat Pack, coupled only with an additional Performance Handling Pack option on GT and R/T), black cloth seats with embroidered stars and bronze interior accents.

Anyone can order the package, but Dodge claims to have the highest percentage of active duty military customers in the industry, and many current and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces are eligible for a $500 discount on its products.

