Speed camera violations skyrocket on empty New York City streets during coronavirus shutdown

With fewer vehicles on city streets, more drivers are now blowing the speed limit, new data shows.

Big Apple speed cameras caught 180,718 speeding drivers on weekdays between March 5 and March 24, Streetsblog first reported Sunday — a 12.3 percent spike compared to a similar period in January.

The rubber burning is happening despite significantly fewer cars on the road, according to former city official and traffic guru Sam Schwartz.

Schwartz’s firm estimates traffic volumes have dropped 35 to 50 percent since the first week of March — meaning the rate of speeding is possibly double what it was before.

“With less traffic, drivers are getting to their destinations faster than ever — so why speed?” Schwartz said in a release, noting hospitals are already “overloaded” with COVID-19 patients.

