Snakes alive! Driver finds 8-foot python in car

It’s one thing to have trouble with the serpentine belt on your car engine, but when an actual 8-foot serpent gets tangled up in it you’ve got real problems.

A driver in Maharashtra, India, found that out when he noticed his car “felt unusual” and pulled over to see what the issue was and found a python wrapped around his Nissan’s V6, according to SWNS.

Rather than handle the snake himself, he closed the hood and drove to the nearest garage where a mechanic pulled the creature free as calmly as if he were checking a very long oil dipstick.

Despite the intense heat that it had been subjected to, the snake survived the ordeal and was set free in a forest.

And if you think this is the sort of thing can’t happen to you, think again.

In August a motorist in WISCONSIN had the exact same experience, although the African python in his SUV’s engine bay was only four-feet-long.

How the exotic animal ended up there remains a mystery.