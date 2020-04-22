Tiny Smart car leads Phoenix police on highway chase

Police chased a silver Smart Fortwo microcompact car through the Phoenix area on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning as a news helicopter captured the pursuit.

Fox 10 reports that officers had responded to reports of a man screaming in a Gilbert, Ariz., Walmart parking lot, and that he refused to speak to them and drove off.

Police followed him and tried to get him to pull over, but he wouldn't stop and ran through several red lights as he continued on.

Several Arizona Department of Public Safety patrol cars joined the pursuit, which never reached high speeds as the Smart Fortwo has a top speed of approximately 96 mph.

Police eventually allowed the car to get away, according to Arizonafamily.com, but have not yet said why.

