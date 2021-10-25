Expand / Collapse search
Shaq makes Formula One drivers look tiny on Texas Grand Prix podium

NBA legend shows what a big star he is

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Shaquille O'Neal on Sunday proved once again that he is one of the world's biggest stars … literally.

Shaquille O'Neal stands between Lewis Hamilton (L) and U.S. Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen on the Circuit of the Americas winner's stand.

Shaquille O'Neal stands between Lewis Hamilton (L) and U.S. Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen on the Circuit of the Americas winner's stand. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The 7'1" NBA legend was at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas to perform a DJ set. After the race he helped deliver the trophies to the podium and posed alongside the top three finishers — offering a stark context for the relative size of an average driver.

O'Neal stood next to second-place finisher Lewis Hamilton, who is listed at 5' 7" tall, and towered above him, despite the Mercedes-AMG driver standing on a pedestal, while 5' 9" race winner Max Verstappen appeared to be similarly petite compared to the Papa John's spokesman.

Shaq delivered the winner's trophy in a custom Cadillac.

Shaq delivered the winner's trophy in a custom Cadillac. (Alex Bierens de Haan - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Formula One drivers tend to be on the small side, in part because their weight is added to the car's to meet the minimum standard. The lighter they are, the more mass can be apportioned to the vehicle's chassis. 

This season's tallest drivers are 6' 1", while the shortest is Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda at 5' 2", according to RacingNews365.

Shaquille O'Neal met with Red Bull team Principal Christian Horner (R) on the grid prior to the race.

Shaquille O'Neal met with Red Bull team Principal Christian Horner (R) on the grid prior to the race. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

O'Neal stood out just as much as he walked the grid prior to the race and took a photo with Verstappen's Red Bull Racing boss, Christian Horner, and was paraded through the venue with the winner's trophy in a supersized custom Cadillac fitted with giant longhorns.

After the podium celebration, Shaq spun records at a dance party as his alter ego DJ Diesel, who is billed as "The World's Biggest DJ."

DJ Diesel put on a post-race performance at the venue.

DJ Diesel put on a post-race performance at the venue. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

We won't argue with that.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos