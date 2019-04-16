San Francisco mulls toll to drive down famous crooked Lombard Street

San Francisco is on the verge of enacting a unique congestion charge.

A bill introduced in the California legislature would allow the city to charge drivers to take a trip down Lombard Street, a famous windy red brick-paved block billed as “The Crookedest Street in the World.”

The steep, single-lane street is built on a 27 percent grade and features eight hairpin turns along its length. The bill’s sponsor, State Assemblyman Phil Ting, said traffic in the area is a problem and that he believes that both residents and visitors will benefit.

"The cars really impact the neighborhood because they line up, they back up, they are sitting idling," said Greg Brundage, president of the Lombard Hill Improvement Association.

Brundage told KTVU that he thinks most of the association’s members support the legislation.

A pilot program is being proposed that would require drivers to make timed reservations, similar to a system used at some nearby attractions, including Muir Woods. The fee is likely to be set at $5 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays.

The bill’s supporters say they expect little or no opposition to its passage and are hoping to launch next year with either a staffed or electronic system to monitor entry.

Along with cars, an estimated 6,000 pedestrians visit the street each day, and Brundage said he’d also like to see something done about the buses that drop tourists off at the top of the hill.

Although Lombard is recognized by Guinness World Records as the “Most Crooked Road,” there are those who say the title should belong to San Francisco’s Vermont Street, which has a reportedly higher “sinuosity” rating along its seven turns, but isn't as much of a draw thanks in part to its obstructed views.

The Associated Press contributed to this report