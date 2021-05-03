Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cars + Trucks
Published

Rocket powered NASCAR cars? Here's how you can 'drive' one

NASCAR and Rocket League teaming up

Fox News
close
Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?Video

Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?

More than 195 drivers have won a Cup Series race since NASCAR started in 1948, but who has won the most?

NASCAR is set to unveil its next generation Cup Series car on May 5, but something more futuristic will follow it the next day.

(Rocket League)

The racing series is collaborating with the Rocket League video game platform for a NASCAR Fan Pack featuring nine Cup Series cars with their primary sponsorship.

(Rocket League)

Rocket League pits players in a fantasy soccer-style game using rocket-powered cars with jump capability.

(Rocket League)

Cars include the Team Penske #22 Ford Mustang, Richard Childress #3 Chevrolet Camaro and Joe Gibbs Racing #18 Toyota Camry.

RADICAL NEW NASCAR CUP SERIES CAR TO BE UNVEILED MAY 5

The pack will be priced at 2000 credits when it goes live in the Item Store on May 6 and also comes with a NASCAR x RL decal and Goodyear racing wheels.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rocket League has entered a variety of partnerships with automakers, including the addition of a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup and an upcoming Formula 1 pack.