Collector Cars
Published

Rare Hot Wheels Chevrolet Camaro found that could be worth over $100,000

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Chevrolet celebrates Hot Wheels' 50th anniversaryVideo

Chevrolet celebrates Hot Wheels' 50th anniversary

A look at the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels Special Edition on 'Fox &amp; Friends.'

It might be time to clean out your parents’ basement.

(Joel Magee)

Celebrity toy collector Joel Magee has acquired one of the rarest Hot Wheels cars ever made, and it may be worth an astronomical amount.

(Joel Magee)

The 1968 Custom Camaro was one of a handful of Enamel White prototypes for the original “Sweet 16” car that were inadvertently packaged and sold.

EXCLUSIVE: LEGENDARY HOT WHEELS DESIGNER LARRY BROOKS LOOKS BACK AT THE BRAND'S HISTORY

Designers painted the cars white near the end of the process to help spot imperfections before production began, according to Magee.

(Joel Magee)

The Hong Kong-made car may be the only one left and Magee, known as America’s Toy Scout, said he found it while looking through a collection of other cars, but didn't provide further details.

According to Mattel, the prototype Beach Bomb was too tall and narrow and not stable enough to meet Hot Wheels performance targets.

According to Mattel, the prototype Beach Bomb was too tall and narrow and not stable enough to meet Hot Wheels performance targets. (Mattel)

Magee described it as a “Holy Grail” in a press release about the discovery, and said it is one of the three rarest Hot Wheels in the world, along with a prototype Olds 442 and the Beach Bomb custom van prototype that Hot Wheels maker Mattel says is worth $150,000.

The 1968 Custom Camaro was one of the original "Sweet 16" Hot Wheels cars.

The 1968 Custom Camaro was one of the original "Sweet 16" Hot Wheels cars. (Mattel)

Magee didn’t reveal what he paid for the Camaro, which was probably sold for $0.59 when new -- like the run-of-the-mill cars were, but he thinks he can get at least $100,000 for it today.

Don't expect to find out if that's accurate any time soon, though, because for now, he said he's just happy to have it in his collection.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu