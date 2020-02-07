Rare Hot Wheels Chevrolet Camaro found that could be worth over $100,000

It might be time to clean out your parents’ basement.

Celebrity toy collector Joel Magee has acquired one of the rarest Hot Wheels cars ever made, and it may be worth an astronomical amount.

The 1968 Custom Camaro was one of a handful of Enamel White prototypes for the original “Sweet 16” car that were inadvertently packaged and sold.

Designers painted the cars white near the end of the process to help spot imperfections before production began, according to Magee.

The Hong Kong-made car may be the only one left and Magee, known as America’s Toy Scout, said he found it while looking through a collection of other cars, but didn't provide further details.

Magee described it as a “Holy Grail” in a press release about the discovery, and said it is one of the three rarest Hot Wheels in the world, along with a prototype Olds 442 and the Beach Bomb custom van prototype that Hot Wheels maker Mattel says is worth $150,000.

Magee didn’t reveal what he paid for the Camaro, which was probably sold for $0.59 when new -- like the run-of-the-mill cars were, but he thinks he can get at least $100,000 for it today.

Don't expect to find out if that's accurate any time soon, though, because for now, he said he's just happy to have it in his collection.